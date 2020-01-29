7 most reliable maid agencies in Singapore 2020

Hiring a live-in maid is no small investment.

Most of the time, the need arises when there's just too much to do at home, and introducing an extra pair of hands is the most cost-effective strategy to handle it all.

What's more, a domestic worker is able to help you any time of the day, take care of your kids, pets and ageing family members when you're away.

If you need to hire a live-in maid, you have to know where to go to get professionals. You'd want help you can rely on and have faith in to get all the work done. After all, cases of theft and abuse are all too common.

To allow you to make a more informed decision, we have done a price comparison (excluding the monthly levy of $60 to $300 set by the government, and the cost of MOM's orientation programme at $35 to $60 for new employers).

These are the 7 most reliable maid services in Singapore.

AN OVERVIEW OF THE BEST MAID AGENCIES IN SINGAPORE 2020

Agency Address Price Range Westrama 150 South Bridge Road, #03-08 Fook Hai Building, Singapore 058727 $400 to $550 per month 1st AllBest 545 Orchard Road, #04-15 Far East Shopping Centre, Singapore 238882 $550 to $700 per month Maid Power 304 Orchard Road, #06-15/16 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863 From $550 per month Maid Avenue 5001 Beach Road, #08-30 Golden Mile Complex, Singapore 199588 From $550 per month (Excluding the agency fee, starting from $580) Magnum Maid Agency 170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #03-14 Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Singapore 588179 $460 to $700 per month Raymond Maids Multiple outlets From $450 per month Peanut Job 170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #01-42 Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Singapore 588179 $460 to $650 per month (Excluding the agency fee, starting from $299)

1. WESTRAMA

With offices in Singapore, India and Dubai, and a cumulation of 40 years in the industry, Westrama is a reputed maid agency that specialises in providing Indian housekeepers and caretakers - a rarity in a market where most agencies offer maids that hail from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Ideal for Tamil-speaking families, these trained workers are able to cook, clean, babysit and care for elderly members.

Address: 150 South Bridge Road, #03-08 Fook Hai Building, Singapore 058727

Opening hours: 9am to 7pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 2pm (Saturday), Closed on Sundays

Contact: +65 6535 3839

Price: $400 to $550 per month

2. 1ST ALLBEST

Offering a diversity of maids with varying skill sets, levels of experience, and salary expectations, 1st AllBest provides an online catalogue of candidates, each profile detailing everything you'd need to know from their employment history to their religion.

The firm, which only sources individuals from MOM-approved countries, also runs training centres in India, Manila, Yangon and Surabaya, so clients will receive top-notch service.

Address: 545 Orchard Road, #04-15 Far East Shopping Centre, Singapore 238882

Opening hours: 11am to 7.30pm (Monday to Saturday), 11am to 4pm (Sunday)

Contact: +65 6733 0407

Price: $550 to $700 per month

3. MAID POWER

Launched in 1984, Maid Power is known for its reliability and personalised service, which starts with an in-person consultation to ascertain your needs as an employer.