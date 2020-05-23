7 Muslim-owned fashion labels to shop at for Hari Raya

Hari Raya Puasa is fast-approaching, and with everything that’s been going on, shopping might be the last thing on your mind — but we think you deserve some retail therapy. Here, we round up seven Muslim-owned fashion labels to get your baju raya fix while supporting local businesses.

From contemporary ready-to-wear separates to fabulous kebayas and omni-chic headscarves, there’s something for everyone.

Simply Rays

Simply Rays is a homegrown Muslim-owned fashion label. The label offers baju raya (Hari Raya clothes) for everyone from toddlers to adults, making shopping easier for families who want to wear matching outfits.

They’ve put a contemporary twist on traditional Malay ethnic-wear, featuring a range of textures, colourful print and styles, giving everyone the option to choose what suits them best.

Their Rays Raya 2020 collection comprises tropical and geometric prints juxtaposed with solid coloured tops and bottoms that are tailored to perfection.

Shop the collection on their website.

Maison Q

Founded in 2015, Maison Q is a dedicated kid’s fashion brand based in Singapore, with occasional collections for adults. For the first time since its inception, the label is introducing matching sets for its Eid 2020 collection — perfect for growing families.

The amazing team behind the brand has dreamed up a collection comprising tulle, textured satin and cotton in extremely wearable colours and flattering silhouettes.

The only caveat is that pieces from the collection are available in extremely limited quantities, so get them while you still can.

Shop the collection on their website.

Naelofa

https://www.instagram.com/naelofar/?utm_source=ig_embed

Naelofar , helmed by popular Malaysian actress and TV presenter Neelofa , isn’t exactly a homegrown label. That said, we think that supporting our neighbours in these trying times are exactly the kind of retail therapy we all should be indulging in — wouldn’t you agree?

Though the entrepreneur has founded many brands, her hijab label Naelofar is by far the most sought-after. Get into the festive spirit with her Naelofar Raya 2020 collection comprising six styles of contemporary cool hijabs that you can pair with your existing wardrobe for a whole new look.

Shop the collection on their website.

Adrianna Yariqa

Founded in Singapore, Adrianna Yariqa is a modest fashion brand specialising in traditional Malay garments reimagined through contemporary lenses. The brand’s design aesthetic is all about emphasising simplicity and comfort in clothes — which they do with impeccable flair.

Their #AYLEBARANA2020 collection is composed of chic and sophisticated silhouettes teamed with modern and elegant prints, which sets it apart from other similar labels. The clothes speak for itself; there’s meticulous attention to detail and a refined palette for patterns demonstrated in the way it’s made.

We love the pastel brush stroke prints, reminiscent of Paddle Pop ice-cream. Also, as with most Hari Raya collections, there’s something for everyone in the family. Bonus: they offer free shipping to Singapore and Malaysia.

Shop the collection on their website.

Lúbna

Lúbna is one of our favourite modest fashion brands because they are size-inclusive—and we’re all about #bodypositivity. Pieces from their Lubna Raya Collection feature elegant silhouettes, contemporary patterns, gorgeous lace, textured fabrics and floral appliqués.

Bonus: When you shop their collection on Zalora, you get free shipping on orders $40 and above.

Shop the collection exclusively here.

Ozel

https://www.instagram.com/ozelsg/?utm_source=ig_embed

If you’re looking for something that encompasses the best of traditional and contemporary design aesthetics, Ozel is your best bet. It’s a local modest fashion brand which focuses exclusively on batik — an Indonesian technique of wax-resist dyeing.

Pieces from their collections offer modern takes on batik and the kebaya for kids and adults. Their Santai 20 (Eid) collection features sublime ready-to-wear pieces that are all handmade, making them that much more special. Bonus: You can also customise the pieces to make it your own.

Shop the collection on their website.

Zalia

Taking inspiration from Ocean Odyssey, Zalia‘s Raya 2020 collection consists of beguiling jewel tones, majestic sequinned pieces, intricate floral embroideries, and vintage silhouettes made contemporary through fabric choices and fabric manipulation techniques.

Shop the collection on their website.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.