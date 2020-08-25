7 new MOE kindergartens to open in 2023 in Singapore

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be setting up new MOE Kindergartens (MKs) across Singapore, according to a news release on Saturday (Aug 22).

Seven new MKs will be opened in 2023, totalling to 50 MKs by 2023 that offers about 7,200 K1 places.

“This is part of our planned expansion to have at least 60 MKs by 2025, to provide parents with more choices for quality and affordable pre-school places,” MOE stated.

Meanwhile, all seven MKs will be located within primary schools and will offer Kindergarten Care (KCare) services.

Locations of 7 new MOE kindergartens in 2023

The list of names and details of the 7 new MOE Kindergartens as follows:

1. MOE Kindergarten @ Yishun

Yishun Primary School, 500 Yishun Ring Road, Singapore 768679

2. MOE Kindergarten @ Alexandra

Alexandra Primary School, 2A Prince Charles Crescent, Singapore 159016

3. MOE Kindergarten @ Bendemeer

Bendemeer Primary School, 91 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339948

4. MOE Kindergarten @ Fengshan

Fengshan Primary School, 307 Bedok North Road, Singapore 469680

5. MOE Kindergarten @ Temasek

Temasek Primary School, 501 Bedok South Avenue 3, Singapore 469300

6. MOE Kindergarten @ Princess Elizabeth

Princess Elizabeth Primary School, 30 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3, Singapore 659163

7. MOE Kindergarten @ Shuqun

Shuqun Primary School, 8 Jurong West Street 51, Singapore 649332

Collaboration with Early Years Centre

The seven new MKs will also collaborate with the Early Years Centres (EYCs), operated by PCF Sparkletots, to offer all eligible children enrolled in these EYCs (refer to list below), a K1 place in a nearby partner MK.

MK places will also be available for all eligible Singapore Citizen and Permanent Resident Nursery 2 (N2) children who do not come from these partner EYCs:

1. MOE Kindergarten @ Yishun

Partner EYC:

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Nee Soon East Blk 223

Blk 223 Yishun Street 21 #01-473 Singapore 760223

2. MOE Kindergarten @ Alexandra

Partner EYC:

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Blk 79

Blk 79 Indus Road #01-435 Indus Garden Singapore 161079

3. MOE Kindergarten @ Bendemeer

Partner EYC:

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Kolam Ayer Blk 39 Blk 39 Bendemeer Road #01-01 Singapore 330039

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Kolam Ayer Blk 26B Blk 26B St. George’s Lane #01-37 Singapore 322026



4. MOE Kindergarten @ Fengshan

Partner EYC:

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Kampong Chai Chee Blk 409

Blk 409 Bedok North Ave 2 #01-26 Singapore 460409

5. MOE Kindergarten @ Temasek

Partner EYC:

Details will be provided later on MOE website here, and PCF’s website here.

6. MOE Kindergarten @ Princess Elizabeth

Partner EYC:

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Hong Kah North Blk 446

Blk 446 Bukit Batok West Ave 8 #02-01 Singapore 650446

7. MOE Kindergarten @ Shuqun

Partner EYC:

PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Jurong Spring Blk 515

Blk 515 Jurong West Street 52 #01-17 Singapore 640515

Registration for admission to K1 for 2023 Cohort

The registration for admission for the seven new MKs will take place in February 2022 for the 2023 cohort.

The registration exercise will be open to Singapore Citizen and Singapore Permanent Resident children born between Jan 2, 2018 and Jan 1, 2019 (both dates inclusive).

Details of the exercise will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

Parents who require full-day care service for their child can look towards KCare services, which are available in all school-based MKs from Mondays to Fridays (7am to 7pm).

For more information, you can visit www.moe.gov.sg/moekindergarten. Parents can also contact the MKs directly, or the following platforms to reach MOE:

contact@moe.gov.sg

6872 2220 (Mondays to Fridays: 8.30am to 5.30pm, Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm)

MOE e-Appointment Service

This article was first published in theAsianparent.