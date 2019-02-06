7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money

Singaporeans love shopping online, since it provides access to brands and products that are not available locally. There is something oddly satisfying about clicking a few buttons for your loot from halfway around the world to arrive at your door step - perfect for busy folks and lazy folks alike.

There's a saying that "whatever you see in a physical store, you can probably find for cheaper online". However, to maximise your online shopping experience, you'll need to navigate the perplexing world of foreign exchange rates, browsing history, and other coupon codes.

Without further ado, here are 7 online shopping hacks that every Singaporean (and their parent) should know for saving money on their online shopping.

# 1 USE YOUR WEB BROWSER'S INCOGNITO MODE

You may have heard of dynamic pricing - a pricing strategy used by businesses where prices are adjusted according to supply and demand. In the case of e-commerce, online retailers collect all kinds of data from their customers - from your browsing history, past purchases, other websites visited.