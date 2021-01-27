7 outfits from celebs like Rebecca Lim and Bae Suzy to inspire your CNY fashion

Chinese New Year is around the corner, so it’s time to raid your wardrobe for red-coloured outfits and accessories – or buy new ones! Red symbolises good fortune and prosperity, as well as passion and love. Hence, it’s the perfect colour to don during CNY and Valentine’s Day as well!

Need inspo to rock this striking shade? We’ve rounded up style tips from our favourite celebs, including Rebecca Lim, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Bae Suzy. Plus, red outfit recommendations for easy, everyday (sort of) wear. Bag, dress and pants included.

1. Blackpink's Lisa: Hot pants

Red pants might not be people’s first choice when it comes to dressing in scarlet, especially with the sea of neutrals in our wardrobes. Blackpink’s Lisa, however, proves that going red is stylish without being gaudy. The trick is to opt for a deeper red colour and pair it with a neutral top.

Bottega Veneta High Waist Double Cotton Wide Leg Pants, $1,790, from Luisaviaroma

PHOTO: Luisaviaroma

If Lisa’s look is too street-style for you, consider these Bottega Veneta trousers then. The wide-leg cut adds a touch of casual ease while ensuring that you still look polished. PS: You can rock these at the office too.

2. Bae Suzy: Printed dress

To earn extra style points, take a leaf from Bae Suzy and ditch the solid red outfits for a printed design instead. Here, she wears a polka dot midi dress with added puffy sleeve details.

Rixo Nadine Open-back Floral-print Silk-crepe Maxi Dress, $430, from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Floral prints will never fall out of favour, especially with Singapore’s year-round tropical climate. Other patterns to consider are stripes, animals and abstract. Wear this design with a dainty lariat necklace if you wish to draw attention to your chest.

3. G.E.M.: Bodysuit

Seen here with her grandfather, G.E.M. went for a simple look by pairing a red long-sleeved turtleneck top with jeans and a bandana hair accessory.

We’re going to take it a step further and recommend a bodysuit instead. It creates the same silhouette as what G.E.M. is wearing, while you don’t have to fuss with the top becoming untucked.

Marika Vera Frances One-sleeve Cutout Jersey Thong Bodysuit, $111, from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Perfect for those who dare to bare, this bodysuit can be covered up with a blazer for work to avoid invoking the ire of your HR (if they’re watching), before removing the jacket to show some skin for a dinner date. Pair this bodysuit with skinny or wide-legged trousers and pointed heels.

6. Rainie Yang: Bag

For those who live and breathe in black and other neutral tones, red is probably a colour that’s difficult to see yourself in.

We have a tiny suggestion: Start small with a red bag like Rainie Yang. She’s carrying a red Chanel box bag here but you can choose from a myriad of styles to fit your look.

Boy Chanel Small Flap Bag With Small Handle, $8,630, from Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

For those looking to kill two birds with one stone, the Chanel Boy bag is worth investing in. Just be sure to take good care of the leather and hardware to ensure its resale value is intact.

7. Rebecca Lim: Sparkly top

Dressed to impress at a Valentino boutique, Rebecca Lim’s monochromatic outfit actually plays with textures. Looking closer and you’ll find that her top is a long-sleeved sequin design with a sleeveless flowy dress layered over. A genius way to play up a single colour palette.

Galvan Sequinned Camisole, $423, from Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

There are two ways you can style this camisole. A) on its own tucked or untucked into a high-waisted cigarette pants or jeans or B) layered over a shirt dress. Either way, keep accessories to the bare minimum to let the sequins shine.

This article was first published in Her World Online.