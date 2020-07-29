7 pairs of comfy workout shorts that double up as homewear

While living in hoodies and sweats at home might seem like the dream, unfortunately with Singapore's crazy heat that's almost impossible unless you blast the air conditioning the whole day.

Might we propose the next best thing? Cool athletic shorts that are chic but still comfortable enough for you to be relaxing in the house in. And if you want to add in a quick workout at the end of the day? Guess what? You're already dressed!

Here's some of the most stylish ones we've found.

Puma X Charlotte Olympia Fringe Shorts, $74

PHOTO: ASOS

Go for a boxer inspired pair of shorts with this Puma x Charlotte Olympia collab. Throw on a crop tee and you've got a winning outfit for grocery shopping.

K.Blue Grey Jogger Shorts, $53.40

PHOTO: K.Blue

With handy little pocket zips, these shorts can fit in your phone and wallet if you're headed out to exercise or run errands.

Kydra Breeze Shorts, $46.50

PHOTO: Kydra

If your style is a bit more simple, try Kydra's olive green breeze shorts that will sure to match almost anything in your wardrobe.

ASOS 4505 Tall Logo Detail Sweat Short, $29.99

PHOTO: ASOS

If you're not feeling the nylon material of most running shorts, try a pair of cotton shorts instead.

Nike Sportswear NSW Collection, $85

PHOTO: Nike

If streetwear is your thing, try this printed pair from Nike. Throw on an oversized short sleeved shirt or sweater and you can channel Billie Eilish.

Nike ISPA Tempo Shorts, $85

PHOTO: Nike

We love how the coloured waistband adds just enough detail to give this pair of shorts a little oomph.

Alita Side Mesh Running Shorts From Pomelo, $29.90

These pastel blue shorts would look so cute with a tie-dye t-shirt and a bucket hat.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.