7 places in Singapore where you can be vegetarian and still have a burger

When the Mezza9 folks first introduced Beyond Burger to Singapore – out of a food truck in August last year (2018) – they probably didn’t expect that there would be long queues of curious and excited diners waiting to wolf down hundreds of burgers.

After all, Singaporeans usually queue for bubble tea or 4D tickets at confirmed-huat locations, right?

But guess Bill Gates and Leonard DiCaprio were right in investing in Beyond Burger, a 100 per cent plant-based (and also gluten-free and soy-free) burger patty that looks and tastes just like a real beef patty.

Now a mainstay on the Mezza9 menu, the plant-based burgers are available as the Classic Cheese Burger which uses vegan cheddar and even vegan mayo.

There’s also the Modern Asian Burger, a corn bun tucked with an Asian slaw, picked daikon and ginger and sriracha.

And to further lessen the guilt factor, the burgers come with sides like cauliflower and broccoli.

Mezza9, Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road Find out more here.