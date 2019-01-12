7 practical HDB kitchen designs

Our kitchens are where we cook, eat, entertain, and socialise. Therefore, it's important to create a space that fulfils all these requirements.

With the clever usage of kitchen layouts and designs, even the smallest spaces can cater to your every need.

OPEN-CONCEPT KITCHEN

PHOTO: Design 4 Space

This design is one of the most popular designs among Singaporeans; 7 out of 10 homeowners opted for this concept when HDB carried out a trial run in 2012.

Additionally, the government recently announced that they'll be extending the open-concept kitchen to BTO projects. This means that such kitchens will soon become the standard in HDB flats.

It's easy to see why the design is so immensely popular; it allows more light into the area and enables you to keep a watchful eye on your kids while you cook.

Having an open kitchen is a great option. However, cooking grease and odours may spread throughout the whole apartment easily.

To mitigate this issue, here are some tips for you:

INSTALL A KITCHEN HOOD

PHOTO: GV Design & Construction

A good cooker hood prevents unpleasant smells from lingering in your home; it sucks away pungent odours, leaving your home smelling fresh.

IDENTIFY A GOOD HOB SPOT

PHOTO: Renozone Interior Design House

Consider placing your cooking hob next to a wall. That way, a kitchen backsplash can be installed to contain grease splatter when you cook.

In this 4 room HDB kitchen design, a tiled wall is chosen as a backsplash to make cleaning up a breeze.

SINGLE WALL KITCHEN

PHOTO: Le Interi

Kitchen space is scarce in Singapore. As such, constructing a single wall kitchen could just be the solution to your space limitation problems.

As its name suggests, this layout pushes elements within the kitchen to a single wall. The need for lesser cabinets to be built helps homeowners to conserve floor space and construction costs.

It also allows for increased efficiency. A well-planned design will avoid having work zones that are too far apart. In addition, you can also prep, cook, and wash up in a single space. This enhances your convenience and improves productivity in the kitchen.

OPEN SHELVING KITCHEN

PHOTO: New Interior Design

Unlike most kitchens with rows of cabinets built-in, having open shelves is unconventional. It creates an illusion that the kitchen is larger than it is.

These shelves are also an excellent way to stow away your necessities. On top of that, they offer you an area to display your proud collection of tableware.

KITCHEN ISLAND

PHOTO: Form & Space

A kitchen island is arguably one of the most coveted kitchen designs. Besides its impressive appearance, it's also extremely functional since it doubles as a storage unit and a space for meal preparation.

Most homeowners in Singapore are apartment dwellers. This means that space is a restrictive factor that prevents us from building an island. However, it's not impossible!

Here's how you can incorporate an island counter into your kitchen:

INSTALL A MULTI-PURPOSE ISLAND

Save space by incorporating your cooktop, sink, and storage into your island. You can even furnish it with some additional seats to convert it into a dining area.

USE A PORTABLE ISLAND

You don't have to limit yourself to a bulky, stationary island situated right smack in the middle of your kitchen. A portable island counter works just as well; roll it out when you need more space and tuck it away when you don't!

GALLEY KITCHEN

PHOTO: Retz & Relax

Galley kitchens are a standard of HDBs; they're distinguished by their narrow layout and parallel kitchen tops. Such kitchens are designed to be compact and practical, making them the perfect solution for HDB owners with limited space.

If you're considering a galley layout, here are things to take note of:

Abandon the upper cabinets

When designing a galley kitchen, the aim is to make it feel as spacious as possible. You can do so by reducing the number of tall cabinets used. Alternatively, you can also keep your storage to one side instead of having them on both sides.

Keep things off the countertop

Maximise space by having as many built-in items as you possibly can. For instance, a built-in oven is preferred over placing the appliance on the counter.

Use a combination of light and dark colours

Stick to a darker, heavier colour for the base cabinets and paint the upper cabinets in a lighter shade. This helps to lessen the feeling that you are stuck in a hallway.

L-SHAPED KITCHEN

A functional kitchen should be designed with the 'working triangle' kept in mind. The arrangement creates a coherent workflow between three of the most critical kitchen elements: the stove, sink, and fridge.

Additionally, the layout consists of two walls that are adjoining and perpendicular, forming an 'L' shape.

Because of its ergonomics, this kitchen configuration brings about numerous benefits such as:

Improved efficiency in smaller spaces

Cooking area and sink are separated

Access to more storage

This layout works best in small to medium-sized kitchens. For bigger spaces, the L-shaped kitchen can also fit a kitchen island - perfect for those who require extra work or storage space.

U-SHAPED KITCHEN

PHOTO: Design 4 Space

The u-shaped kitchen, as it's aptly named, features a horseshoe-shaped work area; cabinets and counters are lined against three walls with an open end for access.

A u-shaped kitchen design is great because it's

Efficient

The layout is designed for high efficiency - you can move effortlessly between your sink, cooktop, and fridge.

User-friendly

Having countertops on three different sides will provide you with ample space for cooking. Additionally, it makes your appliances easily accessible.

THINGS TO AVOID WHEN DESIGNING YOUR KITCHEN

DIM LIGHTING

Having proper lighting is essential in a kitchen; it helps illuminate the space to make it brighter and safer to work in. Besides, a poorly lit kitchen is a less than desirable place to cook in. It also increases the risks of cooking-related injuries due to poor lighting.

INSUFFICIENT STORAGE

Cabinets and pull-out drawers are the first thing that comes to mind when you think about kitchen storage. When designing your kitchen, place them such that you have adequate space to open them without hitting another cabinet or drawer.

POOR WORKFLOW