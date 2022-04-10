7 pretty nail art ideas for your next manicure appointment

As seen on Blackpink’s Lisa and Jennie, the trend where 3D accents like butterflies and flowers are added to nails was first started in South Korea, before making its way around the rest of the world.

“Your nail professional creates a 3D design using builder gel on the nail. This can be used to accentuate a design underneath (think swirls and outlines),” says Michelle.

To achieve this look at home, Julie recommends “nail stickers in all kinds of fun designs, and investing in a good quality fine detailer brush and pigmented nail art paints, so designs are crisp and precise.”