7 questions to ask before you have another baby

WHY DO I WANT ANOTHER CHILD?

This is such an obvious question, yet it needs to be asked. Just because you had your first kid doesn't naturally mean you must have a second.

And just because your friend is having her second child doesn't mean you should do the same as well.

Think about the reasons underpinning your decision. Certainly, you shouldn't drift into this without giving it serious consideration. The decision is yours, after all.

WILL SHE BE LONELY WITHOUT A SIBLING?

There are plenty of children in the world who grow up to be well-adjusted, sociable and happy individuals, without having had a sibling.

Likewise, the same applies to kids who have brothers and sisters. And then there are those with siblings who are fed up with their position in the family.

So there's no guarantee that having a second child will be good for your two-year-old, or that keeping her an only child will make her lonely.

AM I PHYSICALLY READY?