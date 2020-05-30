7 reasons why mountain climbers are one of the best exercises to do

Put mountain climbers at the top of your list

If you have time for only one exercise, let it be mountain climbers.

This super basic move is packed with so many benefits, and is a staple in HIIT and strength training workouts.

But first, how to do mountain climbers?

Start in high plank position with hands directly under shoulders and legs extended behind you. Tuck tailbone in as you engage core muscles.

Push floor away from you and look diagonally ahead. Your body should be in a straight line. Bend one knee and draw it to chest, then straighten behind you.

Repeat on other side, alternating without stopping. The faster you go, the more explosive the exercise. Prevent hips from shifting by contracting your midsection and glutes.

To make sure you're really engaging the right muscles, imagine balancing a glass of water on your back as your legs move front and back.

Mountain climbers are seriously efficient

Mountain climbers are a compound exercise that works several joints and muscles at the same time, from your neck down to your feet.

In particular, it targets your triceps, deltoids, abs, back, hip flexors, quads, hamstrings and butt.

Few exercises are as efficient as this, which means you can count on doing mountain climbers alone for a quick and effective workout.

Mountain climbers improve your cardiovascular fitness

Done explosively, mountain climbers will shoot your heart rate up in a matter of seconds. Here's an example: Go all out - as fast as you can - for 30 seconds, followed by 15 seconds rest.

Do this five times - it takes only 3.5 minutes. If you have more time, repeat this for as long as you can manage in good form. For more challenge, go all out for 45 seconds with 15 seconds rest. We guarantee you'll be shagged and dripping with sweat.

Mountain climbers strengthen your core

PHOTO: Unsplash

Your core muscles consist of your abs, obliques, lower back, glutes and pelvic floor. These muscles help you maintain a good posture during exercise, as well as avoid injury.

When doing mountain climbers, you'll need to switch on those muscles to keep your hips from moving up and down or side to side.

To focus on your obliques, which will make your waist look more defined, try doing twisting mountain climbers: Bring knees to opposite arms instead, without shifting hips.

Mountain climbers tone your butt and legs

PHOTO: Unsplash

When you're going fast, your glutes, quads and hamstrings have to work as hard as when you're running. On days when you can't go out for a run, just do mountain climbers.

Mountain climbers are low-impact

If you're avoiding high-impact activities like running, and still want a solid workout, mountain climbers are perfect. Done properly, they barely put any weight on commonly achy spots like the back, knees and ankles.

Mountain climbers train agility and coordination

Mountain climbers require you to be quick-footed and move to a rhythm, which makes this exercise great for improving agility and coordination. Stop and adjust your form if those hips start to sink - that often leads to lower back strain.

Mountain climbers increase flexibility

PHOTO: Unsplash

As your legs shuttle back and forth constantly, you're loosening up the joints in your hips and knees. That improves mobility, making it easier to do plyometric exercises later on, such as tuck jumps and jump lunges.

Mountain climbers are also an excellent dynamic warm-up for runners - your strides will feel lighter and smoother.

This article was first published in Shape.