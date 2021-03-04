7 recommended shops for car stickers, decals and wrapping services in Singapore

While there are other things that future buyers of your car will look out for, keeping your car in stock condition is one of the most important things you should do.



But what if you want a different and unique look for your car?



Many people choose to wrap over painting because a wrapped car's resale value is better than a repainted car. You can also choose any colour or design you want without compromising the original paintwork and resale value.



Here are sgCarMart's recommended workshops to get the best of both worlds.

1. D'Saintz Detail & Style

Free pickup and delivery services are available for most of D'Saintz's services.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

D'Saintz Detail & Style is a dynamic detailing studio formed by a group of professional individuals. The team at D'Saintz continuously try to exceed customer expectations with their expertise in various automotive aesthetic aspects.



It truly shines at aesthetic car services such as vinyl wrapping, car detailing, solar film, paint protection film and more. Check out its water wax package while you're there. It has numerous positive reviews.



Address: 60 Jalan Lam Huat #03-50 Carros Center S(737869)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 10.00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun by Appt Only, Closed on PHs

Contact number(s): 9101 7620

2. Chuan Heng Signcrafts Pte Ltd

"A vehicle is like an empty and moving canvas" and you'll find the best artists to fill the canvas over at Chuan Heng.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

From numbers plates fabrication for the past 27 years, Chuan Heng Signcrafts Pte Ltd has expanded into signage production over the years with its in-house designer, large format printer and installation team. It specialises in vehicle advertisements, vehicle graphics, and all types of signage.



Chuan Heng Signcrafts can create a fresh look for your car with short downtimes and an affordable budget. Be it from conceptualisation, to design and installation; you'll get the best customer service it can offer you.



One of Chuan Heng Signcrafts most innovative solutions is its reflective vehicle graphics



Address: Blk 33 Sin Ming Drive #01-361 S(575707)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Fri) 9.00am - 3.00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number(s): 8833 7557 / 6552 4133

3. Nightz concepts

Nightz Concepts even has an online and offline customer service if you need something done urgently.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Located in Serangoon, Nightz Concepts specialises in services from car accessories, car lighting and vinyl wrapping. Many of its customers highly recommend Nightz Concepts and give 5-star ratings for its high level of knowledge, skills, and work quality.



They offer an immense range of customisable products and services for you to select. If you need an overhaul for your ride appearance/aesthetic, Nightz Concepts is the ideal dreamland for car enthusiasts to visit.



I highly recommend its lighting services.



Address: 50 Serangoon North Avenue 4 #02-18 First Centre S(555856)

Opening hours: 11.00am - 8.00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number(s): 9003 5540 / 6483 4838

4. Soh Guan Chuan Auto Supply

Soh Guan Chuan is also certified by 3M and an exclusive authorised 3M vinyl stickers installer in Singapore.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Soh Guan Chuan Auto Supply (SGC) boats a substantial variety of automotive products and services that cater to your needs.



It started as a vehicle spare parts and registration plate business. Today, it also supplies inkjet vinyl stickers, signages, car grooming/polishing, vehicle wraps, corporate vehicle branding wraps, spray painting, and solar films installation.



SGC strives to excel in its customer and sales services by providing only the best products and services.



Address: Blk 3015 Ubi Road 1 #01-268/270 S(408704)

Opening hours: 10.30am - 8.00pm (Mon - Fri) 10.30am - 7.00pm (Sat)

Contact number(s): 6748 0982 / 9737 5050

5. Hyper 21

Hyper 21 can also work on off-the-menu 'special projects' if you need customised wrap and paint protection for your car.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Conveniently located in Leng Kee, Hyper 21 is one of the pioneers for window film products in Singapore. It offers a spectrum of premium car aesthetic services ranging from car wrapping, solar film, car detailing to paint protection film from notable brands such as 3M, OpticaShield and many more.



Its car wrapping division - WrapStyle, can add great accents to your ride with special effect with foils like pearl, metallic, imitation of leather, scraped (matt) Aluminium, 3D Carbon, Chrome, Chameleon, Metallic.



Address: 913 Bukit Timah Road #01-02 Tan Chong Motor Centre S(589623)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number(s): 8228 0455 / 6468 6692

6. The Vinyl Clinic

The Vinyl Clinic installers are all certified by Avery Dennison & Hexis

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Founded in 2016, The Vinyl Clinic is somewhat new to the scene, but don't let its infancy fool you. It is a car aesthetic company that believes in providing its clients with a sensory experience.



Select from an array of distinctive coloured wraps like Matte metallic forest green, chrome pink flamingo, khaki green, lava orange, satin wave blue, glow in the dark, etc.



Through rigorous testing and experience with many different vinyl brands, The Vinyl Clinic ensures that it will deliver the best quality vinyl within your budget.



Address: 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 #01-21 Northstar S(569880)

Opening hours: 12.00pm - 9.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number(s): 8281 9993

7. Mrrjestic Singapore

Be it custom designs, logos or decals - Mrrjestic offers diverse colours and texture options.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Located in Ang Mo Kio, Mrrjestic Singapore is the workshop for all your car aesthetic needs (not just tyres) - from car wrapping, solar film and paint protection films. It also specialises in luxury cars, supercars and exotic cars!



The Mrrjestic's team comprises of professional car enthusiasts who take considerable pride in their work and use only premium products from 3M, CYS, Avery Dennison and HEXIS.



Address: 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 #01-22 Link@AMK S(569139)

Opening hours: 11.00am - 8.00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number(s): 8818 1198

This article was first published in sgCarMart.