7 red flags to be wary of when hiring your wedding photographer

Good communication is a prerequisite to delivering good service. Is the photographer more interested in discussing print size and package prices more so than learning about you?

Are they offering promising ideas to what you have in mind?

If you feel that he or she isn't placing you as top priority even during the inquiry period, it sounds like a pretty clear sign of shoddy service to come.

#3 THEY DON'T HAVE FULL PORTFOLIOS

Before settling on any one photographer, request for samples of full wedding albums they've shot.

Don't solely rely on the images on their Instagram pages to decide.

You want a comprehensive feel of how they captured the entire wedding, the level of attention they're paying to details, and how they're good they are with timing each shot.

#4 PHOTOGRAPHY STYLES & VERSATILITY

It might be tempting to hire a rookie with considerably lower rates but be prepared to have photos that are awkwardly angled, weirdly cropped or overexposed shots.

Plus, they won't be as familiar with wedding procedures and schedules as well as seasoned photographers probably are.

Some tell-tale signs of an amateur photographer: Weird shadows that indicate a poorly used flash.

Look out for strange angles and cropping, too - a good photographer should have a keen sense of composition, even when going for unconventional angles.

When looking through full wedding albums: is the photographer capturing all weddings in the same way?

An uninspired photographer might deliver quality images, but you want someone who can capture you, as well as moments that are special to your celebration.

An emotional moment captured by Tiny Dot Photography.

Ditto for waaay too many gimmicky shots. Sure, a snap or two of novelty or "creative" shots probably add interest to your album but he or she should be capable of capturing timeless and flawless photos that look beautiful even decades after.

#6 EDITING STYLE