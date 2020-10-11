7 relaxing yoga poses to relieve stress, anxiety and worry

Find yourself feeling more stressed, anxious, or down lately? If you have been overwhelmed with work, or find yourself dreading the peak hour commute when you return to the work place, doing yoga is a great way to relax your mind and body.

Even if you only have time to practise one or two poses a day, it can have a huge positive impact on your well-being. Here are seven yoga poses that can help to calm your mind and bring you peace.

1. Easy pose

PHOTO: Unsplash

In a seated position, cross your legs and place each foot underneath the opposite knee. Rest your hands on your knees or lap with your palms facing up or down. Press your hip bones into the floor while lengthening the spine.

Drop your shoulders down and extend your chest towards the front. Relax your jaw, face, and belly and breathe deeply. Stay in the pose for one minute, then release and cross your legs in the opposite direction for another minute.

This seated pose is great for meditation and can be used to start or end a yoga practice. It also helps to reduce stress and anxiety, keeping you grounded and calm.

2. Tree pose

PHOTO: Unsplash

From a standing position, slowly lift your right foot off the ground and shift all your weight onto your left leg.

Bend your right knee and rest the sole of your right foot against your inner left thigh, calf, or ankle with the toes pointing downwards.

Fix your gaze on any spot to keep your balance, and place your hands in any comfortable position such as prayer position in front of your heart, or just leave them hanging down at your sides. Stay in position for two minutes, and then switch sides.

This standing pose helps you to improve your focus and ability to concentrate. If you are having a busy week, it can help you to slow down and bring you peace when things get overwhelming.

3. Triangle pose

PHOTO: Pexels

For this pose, stand with your feet placed wider than your hips and your arms at your sides. Your right toes should point towards the right wall while your left toes point slightly inwards. Take a deep breath.

As you exhale, bend your body to the right while keeping your waist straight. Stretch your left arm upwards and your right arm downwards with both arms in a straight line.

Rest your right hand on your leg, floor, or a block, while your left hand extends up towards the ceiling. Hold this pose for one minute and then switch sides.

This pose can help to ease the tension in your back and neck, relieve stress, and re-energise you.

4. Standing forward bend

PHOTO: Unsplash

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and exhale as you fold at the hips while bending your knees slightly.

Bring your palms flat to the floor or rest them on a block. Tuck your chin into your chest and release the tension in your lower back and hips. Your neck and head should hang heavy toward the floor. Hold the pose for up to one minute.

This pose can relax your mind and release tension in your body. It can also help you to sleep better if you have been suffering from poor sleep.

5. Fish pose

PHOTO: Pexels

Get into a seated position with your legs stretched out in front of you. Put your hands underneath your buttocks with your palms facing downwards, and bring your elbows towards each other to open up your chest.

Next, lean back onto your elbows and forearms, and press your arms into the ground to lift your chest to form an arch in your upper back.

If you feel comfortable, tilt your head back toward the floor or rest it on a block or cushion. Stay in this pose for up to one minute.

Besides relieving tightness in your chest and back, practising this pose regularly can also help to reduce anxiety and fatigue.

6. Cobra pose

PHOTO: Pexels

Lie flat on your stomach with your feet slight apart. Place your palms beneath your shoulders and keep your elbows close to your body.

Inhale and start lifting your chest off the ground while keeping your lower ribs pressed into the ground. Stop at any degree that feels comfortable. Hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds and exhale as you are coming down.

This pose can open up your heart and chest to release stress and emotional tension.

Seated forward bend

PHOTO: Pexels

Sit on the edge of a cushion and stretch your legs in front of you. You may bend your knees slightly.

Inhale and lift up your arms, and then slowly bend at the hips and bring your arms downwards. Rest your hands on the body or on the floor. You can stay in this pose for up to five minutes.

This pose calms the mind and relieves anxiety. If you find that your mind is starting to wander in the middle of your yoga practice, this is a good position to help slow down your thoughts and refocus your mind.

This article was first published in Her World Online.