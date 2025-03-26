7 Singapore restaurants make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list

The results of the annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 are out.

Seven Singapore establishments have made the top 50, with the results announced in a live awards ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday (March 25).

This is a drop from 2024, where Singapore had the most of eateries on the list with nine entries.

Only two restaurants have gone up in ranking this year.

At the top of the list is once again Odette, a French institution helmed by the acclaimed chef Julien Royer.

It came in at No.7, a bump up from its No.10 position last year. It was also named the Best Restaurant in Singapore 2025.

Another French fine-dining eatery Les Amis also climbed the ranks from No. 38 in 2024 to No. 28 this year.

The other five restaurants on the list are Labyrinth (No.37), Burnt Ends (No.38), Meta (No.39), Seroja (No.40) and Euphoria (No.48).

Last year, Labyrinth was at No.30, Burnt Ends at No.15, Meta at No.28, Seroja was No.31 and Euphoria at No.20.

Six Singapore restaurants are on the No.51 to 100 list, which was announced on March 12.

One of them was Born (No.54), which was No.25 on the list last year.

The other restaurants are Thevar (No.70), Cloudstreet (No.74), Jaan by Kirk Westaway (No.77), Zen (No.79), and Summer Pavilion (No.95).

Lolla, which previously was No.43, is missing from both the Top 50 and Top 100 lists.

Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul top list

Coming in at No.1 in Asia is Bangkok's Gaggan, helmed by Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Annand.

The restaurant, which specialises in progressive Indian cuisine with a fine-dining twist, has been named the Best Restaurant in Asia a record five times since 2015.

Two Hong Kong restaurants, The Chairman and Wing, come in at No.2 and No.3 respectively.

Tokyo's Sezanne, which was last year's Asia's Best Restaurant, dropped to No.4.

At No.5 is South Korea's Mingles.

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants is organised by British media company William Reed.

There is no set criteria for the "best" eatery and any style of restaurant is eligible.

This year, there were 350 regional voters made up of restaurant experts such as chefs and restaurateurs, food writers and well-travelled gourmets.

Each voter nominates 10 restaurants and up to six of these must be from their home territory and at least four have to be outside their home territory. The votes are confidential and adjudicated by Deloitte.

Voters are also not permitted to vote for restaurants they own or have a financial interest in.

