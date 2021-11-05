7 Singapore TikTok accounts that will give you baby fever

Whether you already have a child or you are planning on never having one, no one can deny that baby fever exists. Videos of adorable babies can make even the toughest people melt.

It is much like watching animal videos. Many watch clips of young children laughing and being cheeky to take a mental break from the world. If this is you, don’t worry, you’re not alone in cooing over babies.

Ahead, we have collated seven Singapore TikTok babies that are sure to knock your socks off with their cuteness.

Ortybaby

Ortellius, also known as the ‘happy baby’, is in fact, very happy. Most of his videos show him laughing and smiling, though there are the occasional crying videos.

He laughs so much to the point where his parents jokingly captioned a video with “gonna get a red card for laughing too much”. But if we are the referees, we will let him laugh all day.

Our favourite video of him has to be this one where he eats a lemon and still remains joyful.

Umehararei

Christian is a normal kid who calls pandas ‘Kung Fu’ and who enjoys piling toys on top of his uncle who is just trying to nap.

He is also under the impression that anybody wearing red is a safe-distance ambassador, and we can’t fault him at all.

He is also on his way to mastering Hokkien, which we are very impressed by.

Anissakinah94

Aleena only recently came into this world but already this account is filled with videos of her, including one of her using a head float to float in the bathtub.

On top of that, the family’s cat, Milo has also seemed to have taken a liking to her. We can safely say that if anyone wants to mess with Aleena, they have a feline bodyguard to get through.

Motherofkylo

This account features not one, but two babies. The big brother is called Kyloza while the younger sister is named Kylofa.

Their sibling bond will be one of the best things you see on social media this week, with videos of Kyloza absolutely excited to meet his sister for the first time to watching fish swim by together.

Immamacheng

This little baby is giggly, loves sticking his feet out of the stroller, and is very loved not just by his parents but by his grandparents as well.

We love watching him zoom around (with the help of his grandmother) on his toy bike and play with his sensory wall (that his grandfather made).

He also doesn’t let some hiccups deter him from having fun.

Nicolevooon

Jacob is five months old, which means he is still in his milk-obsessed and toe-sucking phase. Luckily, his mother is capturing every moment for everyone to see.

His mother also loves squishing his cheeks, making him more adorable than he already is.

Happyhays02

Hayley, or Little Miss No No No, is very vocal about her disapproval and dislike for things. This includes her parents holding hands and her father massaging her mother’s calf.

But don’t worry, she is still as cute as a child can be, especially when she is bonding with her father and playing with the family’s chicken.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.