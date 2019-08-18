7 social enterprises where you can do good while you shop in Singapore

The reason the Great Singapore Workout never got taken seriously, other than the fact it looks ridiculous, is that Singapore already has a national sport-shopping. Think running a marathon is hard? Try walking through 42km worth of shopping mall floors or staying up to cart out your favourite item during some online flash sale.

But even as Singaporeans spend their money with gleeful abandon, few stop to think about the larger impact of their actions on the world at large. To most, your money just goes to some corporation that gets a bit richer. Fewer people worry about the effect of rabid consumerism on the environment and on the underprivileged communities in which these products are often produced.

The next time you're looking for a gift for a friend's birthday, a treat for your kids or a little something for yourself, instead of hitting up the usual big chain stores, take a peek at these four retailers in Singapore, where you can be sure your money is going to a good cause.

CAT MAMA SHOP BY THE CAT WELFARE SOCIETY

Do you often catch yourself ogling at cat adoption pages or going down an endless rabbit hole of cat videos on YouTube?

Then you might want to consider picking up a trinket or two at Cat Mama Shop, a webshop that's been opened in order to raise funds for the Cat Welfare Society.

We have no idea where they're sourcing for their products, but they sure are adorable. From animal-themed apparel and homeware to toys for your own furry companion, just about every product on the site is positively aww-eliciting.

These products make great gifts for anyone in your life who likes cute stuff, and best of all when you spend your money on the site you know that you're helping the Cat Welfare Society continue to save feline lives.

Online shop: catwelfare.store

BELLYFLOP

Here's another cute social enterprise that supports an animal cause. BellyFlop is a project started out by Dayre personality Esther. You can buy cute embroidered T-shirts and the profits will be donated to dog shelters to help rescue animals in Singapore.

The designs are a tribute to her dogs and you will find that each illustration has unique features of each dog.

Online shop: bellyflopdogs.com

DIGNITY MAMA

Constantly scouting out good deals from online book shops? Actually, one good place to get books and do good at the same time is Dignity Mama. The project receives donations of books, which are then resold at 4 stalls at different hospitals. Their stalls are staffed with people with special needs.

Each book at the store costs between 50 cents and $20 depending on the condition of the book. Not only are you promoting the circular economy by not buying, you can also help support the business.

If you have any books that you don't need, you can also donate to them. Do call ahead before you go to the stalls to drop the books off.

Address: National University Hospital, 1 Lower Kent Ridge Road #01-39 One @ Kent Ridge Singapore 119082

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11am to 7pm

Address: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 90 Yishun Central Singapore 768828

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 1.30pm

NEW2U THRIFT SHOP

Think digging through piles of pre-loved clothes in search of that one elusive vintage gem is more exciting than buying an off-the-rack item at a chain store that's probably been made in some sweatshop in Bangladesh?

Then welcome to the New2U Thrift Shop, where you can pick up pre-loved clothing items for a few bucks apiece. They're run by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations and entirely staffed by volunteers. The shop is open from 10:30am to 2:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 11am to 2pm on the last Sunday of the month (or the Sunday before that if it's a public holiday).

By shopping at New2U, you're helping to support Star Shelter, which serves as a refuge for women and children who are victims of family violence, as well as the SCWO's other initiatives. Buying and wearing second-hand clothing also cuts down on the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills.

Address: 96 Waterloo Street

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays 10.30am to 2.30pm and last Sunday of the Month 11am to 2pm

MUSEUM LABEL

