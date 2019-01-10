7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger

Read also

We've compiled a list of seven multiple-use items you can consider upgrading your home with that'll make your home seem infinitely bigger and save you some cash in the long-run.

THERMOMIX

Living in fast-paced Singapore means we're all busy individuals who are time-starved and sleep-deprived. Yet, most of us know the dangers of a bad diet and would strive to eat healthier meals — if only cooking was not such a hassle and didn't leave so much of a mess to clean up.

Replacing over 20 kitchen appliances, Thermomix (a smart kitchen robot 60 years in the making) recently unveiled their new TM6 model which is suitable for both professional and amateur cooks.

Themomix's newest model — the TM6.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Say goodbye to a cluttered kitchen since this one device is able to stir, mix, grind, knead, whisk, chop, weigh, cook, steam, simmer and emulsify. The TM6 also offers new functions such as the high-temperature cooking mode (up to 160°C), as well as the sous vide, fermentation and slow-cooking functions.

Previous models of Thermomix.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

If fact, I was so convinced during the media demonstration that I bought one myself, since the device is able to simultaneously cook rice, meat and steam veggies all at once, and the best part is how the device even cleans itself — a definite plus for lazy eggs like me.

Downsides to the machine? It's still missing some functions such as frying, pressure-cooking and grilling, not to mention the steep $2,520 price tag.

A user I spoke to said the heavy initial cost has definitely paid off for her in the long run but only because she cooks at home daily — so do consider your lifestyle before deciding whether this device would truly spark joy in your kitchen.

Thermomix Singapore is now taking pre-orders at the promotional price of $2,320, and if you get one now, it'll come just in time before Christmas.

AIR FRYER

While the Thermomix is a magical invention that could render half of the appliances sitting on your countertop obsolete, there are certain limits to what it can do.

Frying is one of them. And we've included the air fryer in this list because it's not only a healthier option to prepare finger food that we all love so much (goodbye deep-fryer), you can even use it to do some surprising things.

I've often popped slices of bread in the air fryer for breakfast before rushing off to work (we've never touched the toaster since) and have even been successful in making bread and roasting nuts with it.

While my household still uses the microwave and conventional oven, we've definitely touched them less in favour of the air fryer which uses less time to reach high temperatures and is able to maintain the crispiness of food that have a crusty exterior.

If you're on the lookout for an air fryer, the Philips brand often comes recommended.

PRESSURE COOKER

Besides the air fryer, another tool the Thermomix cannot replace is a pressure cooker — according to a longtime user who has all three devices in her kitchen.

For the uninitiated, a pressure cooker is an electrical device which uses steam and high pressure in a sealed pot to help food cook faster.