7 steps to live the chaebol life in Seoul

To many of us, Korean drama probably offers the easiest access into the Korean culture. Many of us probably learn more about it than from any other forms, for example, travel stories on South Korea or through the tourism board.

Through k-drama, we learn about the world of chaebols, and escape into another reality where the women are always well put together and have luminous skin, spend their days at art galleries, and gossiping with frenemies in well-appointed cafes or restaurants.

During a trip to Seoul last fall, we put our ear to the ground and spoke with people in the know who gave us a peek into the little black book of the chaebols (and moneyed Hallyu stars). Here are just some of their favourite activities and where they indulge.

#1: Look the part

Having your makeup and hair done professionally is not something that Seoulites only do for special events. No self-respecting lady who lunches will even meet up with friends without piling on the war paint. And the go-to for many women (and some men) in the capital is the Jenny House.

I chose the flagship in posh Cheongdam Hill. (Do contain your excitement if you were to spot Lee Min-ho or Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye Jin.) As Jenny House is always fully booked (and frequented by chaebol and celebrities), I used the booking platform Klook to make an advance appointment (and also to minimise communication problems).

Strict hygiene and sanitation practices were observed when two skilful makeup artists and later, a hairstylist transformed me from shabby to polished chic in less than two hours.

When leaving, I chatted with the friendly manager and learnt something surprising. Contrary to what one would expect from booking platforms – that you’d be paying more when you use them, I have actually gotten the hair styling service FOC by booking through Klook. What I paid through Klook would have just covered the makeup service and nothing else if I had booked directly with Jenny House.

#2: Be a culture vulture

Coiffed and preened, you are now ready to join the ranks of the chaebols who frequent art galleries. First stop is Leeum – Samsung Museum of Art.

Owned by the Samsung Foundation, the buildings that make up the museum designed by three architects Jean Nouvel from France, Rem Koolhaas from the Netherlands and Mario Botta from Switzerland and located on a hill away right next to buzzing Itaewon is as much a work of art as the installations and displays inside. Do reserve your ticket in advance.

Also, make time to view the art displays at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. With around 160 art works on display, your walking art tour should start in the lobby where Korean art is showcased alongside sculptures by French artist Xavier Veilhan. Better still, stay at the Four Seasons while in Seoul – all the well-appointed rooms and suites are decorated by Danish floral stylist Nicolai Bergmann who has a shop in the hotel.

#3: Raise your pinky

South Korean ladies who lunch have something in common with ladies who lunch in other countries. They always have time for high tea. At 3pm on any given weekday, drop by the Lobby Lounge at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas where the high tea is served to catch a glimpse of the ladies of old money families.

While the hotel may be the first and therefore the oldest luxury hotel in Gangnam (after all, the brand itself just celebrated its 75th anniversary since opening its first hotel in Brazil), it looks far from dated. Thanks to a facelift completed in 2020, the hotel now looks like one of the swankiest buildings in the area. As the hotel is celebrating the strawberry season in its high tea menu (till end April), do make an advance reservation.

#4: Healthy soul (and skin)

Even a short stay in the high-octane city can make one feel highly strung. Thus, people here taking time off for relaxation very seriously. In South Korea, they call it “healing” time. And one of the most popular places to get some healing is the Sulwhasoo flagship store in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam.

A veritable work of art designed by Neri & Hu design firm of international renown, this Sulwhalsoo store houses a museum, retail space (that stocks exclusive products) , VIP area and spa. Do book a docent tour to learn more about the origins and ethos of the brand if you are a Sulwhasoo afficinado.

Better still, book an appointment like the Heritage Ginseng Journey which is a total body treatment – especially since the Sulwhasoo spas in Singapore only offer facials. Using products from the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Line, the treatment will regenerate skin, body and mind.

The 130 minutes I set aside to have the treatment were definitely well spent as I looked and felt like a new person. Whilst in Seoul, also make time to visit the House of Sulwhasoo in Bukchon which only opened last year in the historical hanok enclave of Bukchon Village – even if it’s simply to view and soak in the harmonious mix of modern aesthetics and tradition.

#5: Knock back drinks at a swanky new bar

One of the poshest new bars in Seoul is the 1914 bar in Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, which has only opened last May. Set to set new standards of luxury, the hotel designed by internationally acclaimed architectural firm Humbert & Poyet of Monaco, combines art decor with Korean design elements such as bold geometric patterns.

The 1914 Lounge & Bar commands breathtaking panoramas of the Gangnam skyline with its nine-metre high floor-to-ceiling windows, making it one of the hottest place to park yourself for a night out. Order the pretty pink Room Boy, a refreshing concoction of white tequila, Korean magnolia berry cordial, fresh lemon juice and Fernet Branca Menta.

#6: Nibble on posh nosh

While Korean cuisine is diverse and delicious, the chaebol set seems to have a penchant for western cuisine, particularly French Michelin dining. Highly recommended is Stay by feted chef Yannick Alleno. Located on the 81st floor of the Signiel Seoul hotel, a Leading Hotels of the World member, the restaurant promises a top-of-the-world experience amidst panoramas, and classic Haussmannian interiors.

The most memorable part of dining here is the food, of course. It’s been four months since my return to Singaopre but I can still remember the texture of the hanwoo, beef from an indigenous Korean cattle dressed in black truffle sauce, with a steamed potato mille-feuille as the perfect foil.

#7: If there's still time, seek a glow from within

Using good skincare and having regular skin and body treatments are par for the course for any self-respecting Seoulite, let alone a chaebol or a Hallyu celebrity. But many go a step further to boost their skin from within with a laser or resurfacing procedure.

Many also get UV drips or injections with various concoctions to meet different objectives – fat burning, whitening and even energising – all of which can be done within 30 minutes. A popular go-to for many local women from different walks of life for such procedures is Oracle Clinic.

While the setup is efficient and clinical (unlike some clinics with plush interiors), Oracle counts a lot of ladies who lunch, celebrities and politicians (including foreign ones) among its clientele. So well-known it is in the world of dermatology and plastic surgery, it has franchises all over the world, including in the US and China. The founder, dermatologist Ro Young Woo has also led the development of new technologies.

If radiance and an improvement in skin texture with zero downtime is what you seek, book a laser treatment and a UV drip which is not permitted in aesthetic clinics in Singapore. I opted for MIIN laser, a NdYag Q switch Toning laser that aims to lighten freckles and pigmentation marks, and the Cindella drip which increases one’s metablic rate, and also boosts the production of collagen and skin elasticity.

While more frequent treatments are required for lasting and more obvious effects, my skin was visibly brighter for a few weeks after the laser treatment. Did I mention that the cost of aesthetic treatments in Seoul is half of what they are charged in Singapore? If only I can travel to Seoul more often. I may never be a chaebol but at least, having good skin doesn’t seem like such an impossible dream in South Korea.

