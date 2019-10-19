7 stylish bags that double up as reusable shopping bags

So, you’re an environmentally-conscious chick who wants to reduce her carbon footprint without compromising on style. It’s OK, we’ve got your back.

If you’re already toting around a metal straw and tumbler and would like to upgrade your cotton tote, here are seven reusable bags that will not only come in handy when you need to go shopping, but double as cool bags that you can carry every day too.

BALENCIAGA SHOPPING TOTE, $1,875

“No, I won’t be needing a bag for this. Thank you!”

BAGGU SMALL LEATHER TOTE, $198.64

If a sturdy and minimal leather tote is what you’re looking for, this Baggu tote will be your new best bag friend. We love the periwinkle tone of it too.

BAGGU STANDARD REUSABLE TOTE, $16.55

As one of the pioneers of reusable shopping bags, Baggu has myriads of designs to choose from that will go with almost any outfit! This one in particular is our favourite as it reminds us of the plastic bags you get from a HDB convenience store.

GELARE MIZRAHI CLEAR BODEGA BAG, $137

Carrying a single-use plastic bag? Not cool. Carrying one that can be used multiple times? OK in our book!

MEDEA LARGE LEATHER SHOPPING BAG, $710

It’s easy to see why Medea’s leather bags have been hailed as one of the season’s It accessories to have. We love its luxe and tongue-in-cheek take on the shopping bags you get from stores!

OPENING CEREMONY MIRROR TOTE, $111.50

Our favourite thing about this Opening Ceremony tote? It’s waterproof!

POMELO FASHION FAUX FUR BAG, $24

Would you use a fur shopper to carry your groceries? If you would, then you’re in good company cos according to our interview with Carrie Wong, she would!

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

