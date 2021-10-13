7 surprising ways makeup could help your mental health

We put on makeup for a variety of reasons. Some of us enjoy experimenting with different looks. Others need to put on their ‘face’ before they can feel themselves. And then there are women who simply love the way they look with make-up.

Not everyone is a fan of makeup though. Some think it makes women seem superficial – or even hiding their true selves. Or that it’s shallow to be obsessed with new shades of lipstick or the latest makeup trends.

But did you know that makeup can actually be good for your mental health? While it’s always best to be comfortable in your own skin, makeup can also do wonders for your mental wellbeing.

This World Mental Health Day (Oct 10), we delve into how make-up could help to boost not just the way you look but your mental health too.

PHOTO: Pexels

1. It's much-needed 'me' time

PHOTO: Pexels

It often seems like we’re constantly rushing somewhere — to do one thing or another or to go from one work appointment to another.

Therefore, that ten (or more) minutes you spend every morning putting on makeup might just be the best way to start your day before getting bogged down with the stresses that come with modern living.

It could offer you the time you need to centre yourself before you leave the house or even to mentally go through what you have planned for the day – whether it’s getting your thoughts together for an important meeting with your boss or the speech you’re going to give a friend to tell her to dump her totally-wrong-for-her boyfriend.

Plus, it gives you time to calm yourself, instead of just getting out of bed, jumping into the shower and then out the door.

2. It makes you more creative

PHOTO: Pexels

Creative hobbies are good for the mind, whether it’s a craft, a crossword puzzle or an colouring book that gets you going. Putting on makeup is a similarly creative task.

You get to choose what kind of look you want to go for each day, play with colours and different looks, or even research what trends you want to try next. Makeup to match your mood? Why not?

3. You get to pick your 'face'

Some women use makeup to gain confidence, to put out to the world the ‘face’ that they’re comfortable in. If that helps to soothe your anxiety or boost your confidence, it’s a win for your mental health.

Some women like using just foundation to cover an uneven skin tone or small blemishes, for example, and nothing else. It can be as simple as that but it’s still a choice that you make on how you want to present yourself.

4. It makes you more confident A study showed that wearing makeup boosts a woman’s confidence and makes her feel smarter too. This psychological phenomenon is more commonly known as the ‘lipstick effect’. So whether it’s a job interview or a first date, wearing make-up could put you in the right frame of mind to be confident about yourself, no matter what situation you’re in.

5. It's a self-care treat

Life can be hard sometimes and we all reach out for different things that make us happy (chocolate, anyone?). So if it’s makeup that lifts your mood, go for it. And, who knows, you might even pick up a few new skills.

When you achieve something with it – finally perfect that cat eye, for example – it adds to your confidence and makes you feel better about yourself. A good self-care routine FTW, we say.

6. It empowers you

PHOTO: Pexels

Putting on makeup has a positive impact on your self-esteem too. Think your eyes are your best feature? Then accentuate them with eyeshadow or trend. Or sport a bold lip colour if your lips is your favourite feature.

Deciding what face you want to put on gives you the confidence to take matters into your own hands and face the world the way you prefer. Having control over your beauty routine certainly helps your mental health.

7. It's therapeutic

Your makeup routine could also be a form of therapy or your moment of zen. Some might prefer a meditation session while all others need is a makeup session to clear their mind.

If trying out a fun YouTube make-up tutorial makes you happy and helps you forget your worries, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not the right thing to do. Having a daily ritual is especially helpful if you suffer from anxiety as you have control over what you’re doing.

This article was first published in Her World Online.