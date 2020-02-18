7 things to avoid when eating steamboat

STEAMBOATS AND HOT POTS ARE HEALTHY, ONLY IF YOU EAT THEM RIGHT.

Beauty in the Pot. Hai Di Lao.

Or maybe just the good ol' hot pot meal at your mum's.

Whichever your favourite steamboat stop, it's likely that you're committing at least one of these seven food crimes.

We asked Jaclyn Reutens, clinical dietitian at Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants, for tips on keeping the steamboat experience wholesome.

1. WHEN EATING HOT POT, DON'T DIP INTO TOO MUCH SOYA OR CHILLI SAUCE.

Just one tablespoon could up your sodium intake by about 1,000mg and 500mg respectively!

Think before you dip into that steamboat.

Most foods are already naturally salty - if the meat tastes bland, it could just be over-boiled.

2. WHEN EATING HOT POT, AVOID GOING FOR THE BALLS.

We're talking meatballs and other processed foods like sausages, crabsticks and fishcakes.

Go for fresh meat and produce in your steamboat instead as they contain less fat and sodium.

According to Jaclyn, the best meats are thinly sliced lean pork, striploin, skinless chicken breast and fish fillets.