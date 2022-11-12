7 things to do in Desaru: A guide for nature lovers, adventure freaks and folks looking to unwind

Move over Bintan and Batam, Desaru Coast is the new hotspot that Singaporeans cant seem to get enough of. Ready for a weekend respite? Here’s all you need to include in your itinerary when hitting the coastal destination.

Adventure Waterpark

If you’ve exhausted the rides at Adventure Cove, Adventure Waterpark has to be your next stop. The waterpark with five different zones and more than 20 wet and dry rides to explore makes for a splashing great time for the family and friends.

Adventure seekers, head straight for the roller coaster combination, Kraken’s Revenge – think thrilling 360º horizontal loops and heart-pumping drops into the water. Those looking for a gentler pursuit, the Penawar River is a long, looping lazy river boasting idyllic views and a relaxing time. The Swinging Ship, on the other hand stands as everyone’s favourites, fun for all ages.

Adventure Waterpark is located at 82200 Bandar Penawar, Johor, Malaysia. Open Wed-Mon 10am-6pm. Closed Tue. Tickets start from MYR 110 for foreigners.

The Els Club

For a golfer’s day out, there’s no better place than The Els Club. Awarded Malaysia’s Best Golf Course for two consecutive year at the World Golf Awards, the leisure facility sports 45-holes and two different courses.

Tee off to breathtaking backdrops along the Ocean course, boasting 27-holes designed by 4-time Major Champion Ernie Els, and the Three Nines – Ridge Course. Els, together with Vijay Singh, presents the 18-hole Valley course across the valleys of Desaru Coast. Done for the day? Unwind at the clubhouse with two casual dining restaurants, luxury locker room facilities, and a gift shop for all your golfing needs.

The Els Club is located at Darul Ta’zim, 4, Jalan Danau, Desaru Coast, 81930 Bandar Penawar, Johor, Malaysia. Open daily 7:30am–7:30pm.

Junglewalla Tour

For those looking to immerse themselves in nature, the Junglewalla Tour is the ideal option. With activities like shore walks, river cruises along the mangroves, and birdwatching, the eco-tours are an informative treat both for adults and kids alike.

Spend the day with your tour guides delving into the philosophies of the wanderers before us, and stories of local fisherman, as well as spotting the beautiful flora and fauna surrounding you. The guides pick you up and drop you off at your hotel too, making for hassle free exploring.

For more information, please click here.

ATV & Fruit Farm Tours

Adventure or nature? Why pick one when you can have both? Head on out to Desaru Fruit Farm boasting 180 acres of tropical fruit land ready to be explored on cool ATV bikes. Children will enjoy the petting zoo, fish pond, as well as vegetable and herb garden.

Get an educational talk about the importance of bees and the curation of raw honey, and the fruit trees that bear pineapples, mangoes, papaya and durians. After you work up an appetite, indulge in a tropical lunch sporting some of the freshest fruits.

For more information, click here.

Water activities at Dash Outdoors

Another treat for the thrill seekers, get you action packed weekend sorted at Dash Outdoors. Located right at the beach, it’s your go-to for beachside entertainment and water activities.

From sails, jet skis, fat bikes, surfing, paddle boarding and everything in between, they’ve got everything you need for an adrenaline-rush. Corporates heading out out to the coast for a team trip can also reach out to them for team-building activities.

For more information, please click here.

A quick brunch getaway

If you’re heading up to Johor for a shopping trip, fuel up with an extravagant brunch. Offering the first and only buffet brunch in Desaru, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas’ Sea.Fire.Salt. restaurant serves up their signature grilled seafood and steaks alongside 10 varieties of salt to match the different types of meat, salad and fish.

In addition to an extensive caviar selection, dig into the likes of Irish oysters, Boston lobsters and Chilean mussels. Wash it all down with homemade coolers, cocktails, fresh juices, as well as Italian organic wines. It’s a vibey brunch with DJ sets, dancing, and the beach just a few steps away.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is located at Persiaran Pantai, Desaru Coast, Bandar Penawar, Johor Malaysia 81930. Brunch prices are as MYR 248+ (S$75) (non-alcohol) and MYR 398+ (with alcohol) per pax.

Relaxing spas

Whats a vacation without a relaxing massage? Smoothed out your knots and sooth your aches with essential oils as trained masseuse hit the right spot.

The herbal teas after are a cherry on top. Most resorts in Desaru offer their own spa service like the renowned Chenot Spa at One & Only Resort or the Rock Spa at the Hard Rock Hotel. Still figuring out your ideal stay or massage treatment? Read our article here for the inside scoop!

This article was first published in City Nomads.