7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven

PHOTO: Instagram/shahirwannn
Muneerah Bee
The Finder

Discover outlet shopping, Michelin-approved hawker hunts and more, all hidden in this vastly underrated neighborhood.

1. QUEENSWAY SHOPPING CENTRE
This four-storey mall might not look like much from the outside, but inside, it’s almost entirely dedicated to all things sports-related, with nearly every shop selling sportswear and sports equipment at a bargain (and, you can still bargain at most of them). This is also the place to go if you’re looking to customise sports apparel for your club, or buy equipment in bulk.

1 Queensway, 149053 https://www.queenswayshoppingcentre.sg/

2. ANCHORPOINT

Across the road, this mall houses outlet stores from popular brands like Cotton On, Billabong and Charles and Keith. Tip: Although not the most accessible via MRT, free shuttle buses run from various pick-up points to the mall during lunch hours.

370 Alexandra Rd, 159953 https://www.anchorpoint.com.sg/

3. ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL GARDEN

No one usually wants to voluntarily visit a hospital, but maybe you can make an exception for this one. The Alexandra Hospital Garden offers some recluse from the city; it also home to a cheerful butterfly garden, and we hear nature societies and photographers often frequent this garden for their activities.

378 Alexandra Rd, 159964 https://www.ah.com.sg/

4. ALEXANDRA VILLAGE FOOD CENTRE

Often named one of the best hawker centres in Singapore, this food centre has tonnes of delish options, including Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa at one end and, some say, the best avocado milkshake in Singapore at the other end.

123 Bukit Merah Lane 1, 150123

5. SKYVILLE@DAWSON

Why pay money to go to the top of Marina Bay Sands when some of Singapore’s residential estates offer the same sweeping views for free?

In line with “Housing in the Park” concept, this open-to-public rooftop park is adorned with foliage, and isn’t short of photo-ops.

86 Dawson Rd, 141086

6. WESSEX ESTATE

Once home to British officers, this elegant enclave of black and white colonial houses nestled amidst lush greenery is where a community of local artists now live, muse and create.

You can tour their studios at the regular Artwalk @ Wessex sessions, or make appointments with individual artists to discover their workspaces and inspirations.

25 Woking Rd, 138703

7. IKEA
Of course, this is what the neighborhood is most known for: IKEA. Tip: They’ve got a generous return policy, and items can be exchange or refunded up to 365 days after purchase.

317 Alexandra Rd, 159965 http://www.ikea.com/sg/

This article was first published in The Finder.

