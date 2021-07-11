7 things you can do for a healthy, fitter brain

Ever entered a room, only to forget why you went there in the first place? Or forgotten someone’s name straight after meeting them? If you’re worried your brain isn’t what it once was, fear not – Dutch neuroscientist and ageing-brain expert Professor André Aleman says there are still plenty of reasons for hope.

“Not all changes to our brains are negative,” he explains. “In fact, in our fifties and sixties, we’re more emotionally stable, and better able to cope with stress and complex situations than our younger counterparts.”

And while memory problems tend to set in over time, they’re not inevitable. In fact, the latest research shows that a few simple lifestyle shifts can be all it takes to counteract age-related changes in the brain . Here, the experts reveal seven ways to ensure a sharper and brighter mind for years to come.

1. Do a little dance

We all know that exercise is a great way to improve fitness, but did you know it can be a workout for your mind, too? “A brisk half-hour walk once a day is enough to release growth hormones that can improve memory and brain function,” says Professor Aleman.

Group exercise also offers mind and body benefits. “Dancing ticks all the boxes. Aside from being a rigorous workout, you also learn steps, recall routines and socialise with others, all of which keep your mind active,” says Gerald Edmunds of the Brain Foundation.

2. Rest your mind (and body)

Sleep is essential for healthy brain function. Studies show that during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep – the cycle of sleep when we typically dream – the brain digests information learned during the day. This is why a bad night’s sleep can affect our ability to pick up new information, and impact our memory, concentration and mood.

For a good night’s sleep, steer clear of screen-time before bed. Watching TV or checking emails right before turning in stimulates your brain and can lead to a poor-quality sleep.

3. Make friends

The simple act of making new friends can have a dramatic impact on your mental muscle power.

“Social interaction has multiple benefits,” says Professor Aleman. “It helps to reduce stress, which is known to have harmful effects on the brain. At the same time, engaging with new people keeps the mind active – you need to remember names, pay attention and respond to conversation.”

4. Drink wisely

While some studies show that certain compounds found in red wine can increase blood flow and oxygen to the brain, drinking too much alcohol impairs mental function. “The key is a balanced approach,” says Gerald.

“For maximum health benefits, stick to one drink a day and opt for pinot noir over other red wines. Studies show it has a higher concentration of brain-boosting resveratrol [a compound thought to have antioxidant properties] than other grape varieties.”

5. Eat well

When it comes to a brain-friendly diet, no one does it better than the people of Okinawa, a group of islands off the coast of Japan.

“They’re known as the healthiest people in the world for good reason,” says Professor Aleman. “Okinawans have an average life expectancy of 85 and experience few age-related diseases.”

Experts believe the secret lies in their diet, which consists mainly of oily fish, tofu, seaweed, rice, vegetables, green tea and virtually no processed foods.

“We can adapt this to the Western diet by incorporating more fresh food and healthy fats from fish, seeds and nuts, which are known to help with brain health,” adds Professor Aleman.

6. Learn more

While puzzles have long been hailed as the key to a sharper mind, experts now believe you need to go beyond a crossword.

“Puzzles work on just one part of the brain,” explains Professor Aleman. “It’s better to stimulate multiple parts at once. For example, learning a new language or musical instrument is far more beneficial because it simultaneously exercises perception, memory and creativity.”

7. Protect your head

“Research shows that being concussed multiple times can lead to early onset dementia,” says Gerald. “Wear a helmet when you’re riding a bike or skiing. And if you injure your head, don’t ignore it.”

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.