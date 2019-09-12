7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Being an SQ girl is not just about serving passengers a fish or chicken meal with a smile.

They have to wear many hats on-board and be equipped with different skills in order to carry out their job duties efficiently.

Although you mostly see them greeting passengers during boarding and landing, and serving food and drinks during meal service, their work does not stop there.

They have to be prepared to handle any situation in a calm and professional manner while ensuring every passenger’s comfort and safety on the flight.

Here are seven things you might not know all SQ girls can do.

1. THEY KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A CHARDONNAY AND A RIESLING

All cabin crew have to go through a basic wine knowledge course during training so that they can learn about the wine served on-board. Crew need to know how to read wine labels to know what wine is available on the flight and be able to describe and recommend the different types of wine to passengers accordingly. They must also be familiar with food and wine pairings if passengers ask for wine recommendations to go along with their meal. 2. THEY CAN OPERATE ON MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF AIRCRAFT