7 times K-actress Park Min Young looked flawless on IG

Before enthralling audiences as the beautiful and talented secretary Kim Mi-so in the 2018 hit show, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park Min Young played roles in various dramas before scoring a breakthrough in coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010).

She went on to star in City Hunter (2011) alongside heartthrob Lee Min-ho and Healer (2015) with Ji Chang Wook.

But Min Young really cemented her popularity status with Secretary Kim, which incidentally, was her first foray into romantic comedy.

The show even led her to hold her first fan meeting since her debut 12 years ago.

Since then Min Young has starred in another rom-com this year called Her Private Life, where she plays an impeccably well-suited up curator beside actor Kim Jae Wook.

Seriously, if the show’s storyline didn’t capture your attention, her power suits definitely did.

While Min Young’s own personal style is a little less androgynous, she’s still undeniably stylish. Here are some style tips that we picked up from her Instagram.

1. ACCESSORIES CAN MAKE OR BREAK YOUR OUTFIT

Fact: We all get bored with our wardrobes from time to time.

Instead of splashing out on an entirely new outfit, why not change up your look with a couple of cool statement pieces?

We loved how Min Young made her classic black dress and pumps look instantly fashion-forwarded with a current season favourite—the oversized belt.

2. PLAY WITH YOUR PROPORTIONS

Min Young has quite a classic sense of style, so we won’t likely be seeing her in an oversized shirt and boyfriend jeans combo anytime soon. But we love her take on the oversized trend with this flared trenchcoat.

3. DON'T FORGET THE HAT

Not only can hats help to shield us from harmful UV rays of the sun (which is much needed in the ever-sunny Singapore), it is also a great, and often overlooked, way to accessorise.

And the South Korean actress is often spotted in some kind of headgear—from sun hats and berets to headbands and beanies—so pick your poison.

4. INVEST IN A FAIL-SAFE LBD

Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld once said, “One is never over-dressed or underdressed with a little black dress,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Min Young looks ethereal in this monochrome high-collared and thigh slit number.

Notice how she added colour through a choice jacket and handbag while keeping her footwear in tone with the outfit—this is a simple way to add minute touches of vibrancy to your ensemble without straying too far.

5. NEUTRAL COLOURS ARE OK, IF THE SILHOUETTE IS UNIQUE

Separates are staples, as they allow you to match in different permutations to create an infinite number of looks.