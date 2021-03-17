7 times Meghan Markle impressed us with her power looks

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the British Royal Family, there has been a lot of talk.

More recently, the power couple revealed brow-raising details about their experiences in Buckingham Palace during a headlining interview with Oprah Winfrey. That sparked another wave of strong sentiments online, ranging from empathy to disbelief.

But what truly impressed us was the Duchess of Sussex’s fearless spirit. She’s definitely not one to hold back when things aren’t right, especially when it comes to mental health and prejudice. And that is something we can all learn from, in light of this year’s International Women’s Day theme #ChooseToChallenge.

Meghan, the lionhearted woman we all know, also radiates confidence through her wardrobe. She’s often spotted in get-ups that exude woman-in-charge vibes (think tailored pantsuits). At the same time, she nails tricky fashion trends (cue bold hues and tonal dressing) with ease and aplomb. It’s no wonder then, that she’s also a style inspiration for modern women.

So, if you’re looking to update your wardrobe with power pieces, get inspo from Meghan’s most memorable outfits below.

1. Meghan Markle in dress by Armani

Meghan’s dress by Armani features abstract lotus prints that give a twist to the classic LBD.

2. Meghan Markle in wrap dress by Mayamiko

If colour prints are too much for you to handle, go for a subtler option like the black and white printed frock on Meghan above. Make it more office-ready by layering a black blazer over it.

3. Meghan Markle in a gown by Safiyaa

Meghan took tone on tone dressing very seriously at the Mountbatten Music Festival last year, sporting an all-red outfit that screamed “I’ve arrived.”

4. Meghan Markle in a dress by Emilia Wickstead

The Duchess of Sussex looked graceful and sophisticated in an emerald green cape dress complete with a fascinator, dripping major female superhero vibes.

5. Meghan Markle in a pantsuit by Alexander McQueen

Pantsuits are an easy-to-wear option for office ladies. The black and white pairing on Meghan is a fail-safe option, making it one of our go-tos whenever we need to look professional for work.

6. Meghan Markle in blouse by & other stories

We absolutely love Meghan’s monochromatic get-up here because of the subtle yet stylish colour contrast. The dark green blouse and leather pencil skirt combo is definitely something we’d imagine Rachel Zane wearing in Suits.

7. Meghan Markle in dress by Victoria Beckham

Corporate dresses don’t have to be dull and boring. Case in point: Meghan wore a turquoise form-fitting number that stands out in the crowd. Bonus: It looks cocktail hour-friendly too! Simply switch your workbag with a clutch and it’s sorted.

