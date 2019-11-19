7 tips on how to communicate more effectively at work, from a professional speaker

It’s no secret that successful people tend to be compelling speakers with excellent communication skills.

After all, good communication allows people to get their points across effectively, making them properly understood or even relatable.

Want to go far in your career? Be an effective communicator.

We got Kim Underhill, a management consultant, professional speaker, and executive coach to share seven tips on how you can excel in communication across different platforms at the workplace.

1. ATTEND NETWORKING EVENTS TO BOOST YOUR CONFIDENCE

Kim has noticed through her line of work that women tend to shy away from acknowledging their achievements. When praised for the good work they have done, they typically attribute the achievement to someone else instead of openly accepting the credit. She has also noticed that many women are uncomfortable with sharing their opinion for something which they disagree with. This lack of self-worth is often the reason why many women do not project confidence. To grow your confidence, the former regional head at an MNC recommends attending networking events. “Talk to people standing alone as they probably would want to meet new friends, but are too shy to make the first move. Say ‘hi’ and make a short self-introduction. You don’t have to tell the stranger your life story, just something about you and why you are at the event,” says Kim.

2. GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE