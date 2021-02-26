7 tips to keep your makeup from melting in Singapore's humidity

If you’ve been heading out of your work-from-home set-up or office to get lunch in the past week, you would have noticed that the afternoon sun has been merciless – it’s been giving us oily skin and melting our makeup looks.
To keep your makeup looking fresh, we’ve got a few tips and tricks you can try to use to heat-proof your makeup. Hopefully this will stop your makeup from melting in our scorching hot weather.
1. Prep work
A primer prolongs the life of your foundation, so it’s ideal for the shine-prone T-zone. The trick is to let it dry for at least a minute before you apply anything on top. If you have fine lines around your eyes and/ or mouth, use one with blur technology.
- Mally Face Defender with Triangle Applicator, $53.43 from Amazon Singapore
- Trinny London Miracle Blur, GBP£26(S$42)
2. Sheer foundation
When it’s hot, the less you apply to your skin the better. A makeup sponge makes applying a light layer of foundation or tinted moisturiser effortless. Follow up by dusting finishing powder on your T-zone to set your look and reduce shine.
- Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Nude Foundation, $9.16 from iHerb Singapore
- Nivea Daily Essentials Tinted Moisturising Day Cream Light, $28.61 from Lazada Singapore
- Nude by Nature Translucent Loose Finishing Powder in four shades, GBP£20
3. Concealer
Concealer is a magic wand for reducing the appearance of dark circles, redness, and blemishes. For lasting coverage and to keep your makeup from melting, use a long-wearing concealer, but apply sparingly and blend well.
- NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer in 24 shades, $14.50 on Lookfantatic Singapore
4. Powder blush
Adding colour to your cheeks brings your complexion to life. Powder blush handles the heat better than cream blush but for a dewy glow, go cream.
5. Lip stain
Long-wearing lipsticks and stains last for hours, so when it comes to application, take care. First, follow your lip contour to create a clean outline then fill in your lips with your choice of colour.
6. Lush lashes
Mascara thickens the look of lashes and frames your eyes, so it’s always worth applying. In hot and humid conditions, use a waterproof formula.
- Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Lash Sensational Full Fan Effect Mascara (Waterproof), $13.58 on iHerb Singapore
7. Eyeshadow play
Cream to powder eyeshadows are super easy to swipe over your lids. They wear well, and a single shade is often all you need to brighten up your eyes.
This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.