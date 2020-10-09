7 tips for a stylish home that sparks joy

Buying and moving into your own home is an exciting yet exhausting time, but nothing beats seeing a vision of your dream home come to life.

So how do you transform your home into a cosy, liveable space that fits your aesthetic? Here are some easy styling and furnishing tips for a home that sparks joy.

And if you didn't already know, for your home furnishing needs all within walking distance, head to the West cluster of malls comprising IMM, JCube and Westgate that have all you require to create your ideal home.

Use art to liven up walls or eye-catching pieces to perk up the space

Bed setting at Aartical. PHOTO: AsiaOne

When it comes to art, the bigger the better, according to some designers, especially if a luxurious look is what you're aiming for.

Wall decoration ideas at Hooga. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Or you can look for interesting and artistic centre-pieces such as lamps or mirrors in your space to enliven any home. Eye-catching contemporary pieces can be great conversation-starters, too.

Get it from: Aartical, IMM #03-21; Hooga, Westgate, #01-30

Add texture

One way to make your home cosier and to give it a "finished" look to your room is to add texture. To nail the look, add layers, and don't be afraid of mixing materials.

Not sure where to start? Consider draping a chunky knitted throw over your sofa bed for an easy textured look. And if you have a colour theme in mind, don’t be afraid to mix and match cushions in different materials and patterns.

A wide range of cushions at Spotlight. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Get it from: Hooga, Westgate, #01-30, Spotlight, Westgate, #03-44 to 37

Hang curtains closer to the ceiling

One hack to create the illusion of large windows for a more sophisticated look is to hang curtains closer to the ceiling.

In terms of fabrics, heavy materials will suit a more classic-looking home while lighter fabrics may favour modern Scandinavian-type designs.

PHOTO: Spotlight

Get it from: Spotlight, Westgate, #03-44 to 37

Accessorise with pieces you love

The easiest way to imbue your space with your personality is through accessories, otherwise called 'jewellery' for your home. Whether you are going for a quirky or expensive look, with the right accessories, the style you envisage will easily come together.

They can be functional, too. If you're an audiophile, you may appreciate beautiful speakers that look just as good as they sound.

Not wanting to splurge too much on audio equipment or electronics? Pit.Money by Challenger at JCube also offers second-hand products, which you can test on-site before purchasing.

Purchase second-hand electronics and accessories at Pit.Money. PHOTO: Pit.Money

Get it from: Stereo, Westgate #01-35; Pit.Money, JCube #01-24; Best Denki, IMM #03-33

Add elements of nature

Hooga offers an array of indoor plants for your home. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Whether you're a nature-lover or simply love the resort feel, adding a few plants to your space (real or artificial) is a good way to incorporate some of the outdoors into our homes.

Get it from: Spotlight, Westgate, #03-44 to 37; Hooga, Westgate, #01-30

Build in a bit of magic

For kids' rooms, weave in a bit of magic by using your imagination with a touch of practicality.

A teepee tent at Hooga. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Incorporate a tepee tent bed on the floor for an element of fun, and which child wouldn't love having a slide in their room?

Bunk bed which comes with a slide, available at KidsHaven. PHOTO: Facebook/KidsHaven

Get it from: Kids Haven, Westgate #04-14; Hooga, Westgate, #01-30

Customise your pieces

A customised platform bed and cabinetry from SP Homes. PHOTO: SP Homes

What happens when you can't find furniture that you like that fits your theme and lies within your budget? Customised one-of-a-kind pieces may be what you're looking for.

At Aartical, Red Apple and SP Homes, you can add a personalised touch to your space with built-to-order custom furniture that will fit your needs.

Customise a plush chair like this one from Red Apple at IMM. PHOTO: Red Apple

Get it from: Aartical, IMM #03-21; Red Apple, IMM #03-19; SP Homes, IMM #03-25

