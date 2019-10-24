7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight

Take an SQ girl's word for it if she says that the time of the month can be tricky when she's on the job.

The form-fitting kebaya uniform isn't exactly the most comfortable outfit when you are feeling bloated. And if your stomach is cramping up? Well, good luck because you still have to be on your feet and serve passengers.

Even as a passenger, having your period on a flight might be the last thing that you want, so how do SQ girls take it in their stride every month?

Here are seven tips and tricks that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight.

1. AVOID OR CUT DOWN ON FOOD AND DRINKS THAT MAKE YOU FEEL BLOATED

PHOTO: Pixabay

SQ girls have to wear their figure-hugging kebaya uniforms even if they are feeling uncomfortable. To minimise discomfort, they avoid fizzy drinks because it will make them feel bloated. Instead, they drink water at regular intervals to make sure that they are hydrated throughout the flight. Drinking hot tea also can make you feel more comfortable and you can bring your own tea bags on-board such as chamomile tea, which can help soothe bloating and cramps. You should also avoid alcohol and resist eating too many of the common airplane snacks that are high in salt content such as salted nuts or potato chips. 2. PACK EXTRA UNDERWEAR AND CLOTHES IN YOUR HAND-CARRY