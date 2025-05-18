7 toilet door ideas for all types of spaces

Choosing the right toilet door might not seem like a big deal - until you realise how much it can affect your space. Whether you live in a compact flat, a spacious landed home, or a stylish condo, your bathroom door plays a major role in both function and design.

So, if you're reworking your bathroom or just want a fresh look, you're in the right place.

Let's walk through seven toilet door ideas that work for just about any space.

1. Classic swing doors - Great for larger bathrooms

You really can't go wrong with the good ol' swing door. It's the most common type and works perfectly if you've got the space. If your bathroom opens into a hallway or bedroom, a wooden swing door can help block out noise and offer full privacy.

However, if your bathroom is on the smaller side, do take note of how much clearance space you'll need to fully open the door. You might also want to think about the swing direction - outward-opening doors tend to save a bit of space inside the bathroom.

2. Sliding doors - A go-to for small spaces

When you don't have much room to play with, sliding doors are an easy win. Instead of swinging open, they glide along a track - either built into the wall or mounted outside of it. That means you won't have to rearrange furniture just to get to the toilet.

Sliding doors also add a sleek and modern touch. You can go for frosted glass if you want some light without sacrificing privacy, or opt for a wooden sliding panel to match your room's theme. They're especially useful in tight HDB layouts or shared bathrooms where every inch counts.

3. Bi-fold doors - Compact and budget-friendly

You might've seen bi-fold doors in older flats or utility rooms, but they're making a comeback for good reason. These doors fold in the centre and take up even less space than sliding ones. They're easy to use, affordable, and perfect for compact bathrooms.

There's also a wide range of materials and finishes available - from simple PVC panels to more premium laminated designs. Just remember to pick a quality hinge system to keep things smooth and avoid annoying squeaks down the line.

4. Barn doors - Stylish and functional

If you're looking to make a bit of a statement, barn doors offer a rustic charm that works well in both modern and country-style homes. They slide along a visible top rail, giving off an industrial vibe while still being totally functional.

Although they do need wall space beside the door frame to slide open, they don't take up any floor space. Plus, they're easy to customise. You could even paint it a bold colour to spice up an otherwise plain bathroom entrance.

5. Glass doors - For a sleek, hotel-like look

Want to give your bathroom a more luxurious feel? A frosted or tinted glass toilet door might be the answer. These doors allow light to pass through while still giving you the privacy you need. They're also super easy to clean, which is always a bonus.

But if you're not keen on the idea of glass, that's totally fair. While it does look elegant, some might prefer something a little more solid. Still, if you're after that spa-inspired look, this is worth considering.

6. PVC doors - Low-maintenance and water-resistant

PVC doors are popular in many Singaporean households for one main reason: they're water-resistant. That makes them an ideal fit for bathrooms with lots of moisture. Plus, they're lightweight, budget-friendly, and easy to install.

What's more, modern PVC doors now come in more design options than before. So you don't have to settle for a boring white panel. You can find styles that mimic wood, marble, or even patterned designs to suit your space.

7. Hidden or flush doors - Seamless and minimal

If you love clean lines and uncluttered spaces, a hidden or flush toilet door might be just the thing. These doors are built to blend in with the wall so they don't break up the look of your room. That way, you get a seamless aesthetic that's perfect for minimalist interiors.

This option works best if your bathroom entrance is along a hallway or built into a feature wall. However, because these doors are usually custom-made, they tend to cost a bit more. But hey, for a look that's this sleek, it might just be worth the splurge!

How to choose the right toilet door for your space

Now that you've got seven great options, how do you choose? It really comes down to your layout, budget, and style preferences. Ask yourself:

Do I have enough space for a swing or barn door?

Is the door exposed to water regularly?

Am I going for a modern, traditional, or minimalist vibe?

How important is noise reduction or privacy?

Don't forget to also consider durability. Bathrooms can be humid, so you'll want a door that can stand up to moisture without warping or peeling over time. Look for materials that are easy to clean and can handle daily use without much fuss.

This article was first published in 99.co.