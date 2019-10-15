7 unconventional (but great!) tips to get the best sleep

PHOTO: Pexels
Pinky Chng
The Finder

Sleep is not for the weak.

With these tips to help you sleep better, sleep will be for the weak. You can thank us when you wake up.

1. (WHITE) NOISE HELPS YOU SLEEP

This might seem counter-intuitive: Want to sleep better? Make a bunch of noise! But here’s the layman science behind it.

It’s not noise that ruins a good sleep, it’s a sudden inconsistency in the noise.

White noise is a consistent sound that can help to drown out unpleasant sounds that may otherwise prevent you from falling asleep, or rudely wake you up from your sweet slumber.

Try using a fan for restful white noise, or playing soundtracks of nature such as rain or ocean waves.

2. SLEEP IN AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

PHOTO: Pexels

Setting your alarm clock too much earlier than you intend to get up and snoozing multiple times can disturb your REM sleep – high quality sleep – as you’re constantly (and most probably grumpily) drifting in and out of sleep.

Try setting your alarm for a slightly later time and skip the snoozing instead – you’ll wake up feeling more energized and in a better mood.

3. GET OUT OF BED IF YOU REALLY CAN'T SLEEP

Lying sleepless in bed and stressing out about not being able to sleep makes it even more difficult to get those zzz’s in.

If you’ve counted your 500th sheep but still find yourself wide awake, get out of bed and read a magazine, do some light packing, take a walk around the house – anything relaxing (that doesn’t involve bright light) – before getting back into bed when you’re tired.

4. DON'T READ BEFORE BED

PHOTO: Pexels

Not in bed, at least. Keep the reading to the couch; reserve the bed for sleep and sex only. Condition yourself to see your bed as a sanctuary.

5. DO WORK OUT BEFORE BED

You know, the kind of workout you can do in bed?

There are tons of health benefits to having sex, one of which is better sleep.

A little weekday quickie takes a reasonably sustainable amount of time and effort, and the hormones released during orgasm helps you to fall asleep faster.

6. DON'T TAKE A HOT BATH

Hot baths are relaxing, we can’t deny.

However, your body needs to cool down in order to fall asleep, which means taking a hot bath right before bed might actually keep you up at night.

If you must, do it at least 2 hours before bedtime.

7. NAP

PHOTO: Pexels

If you ever feel drained in the day, don’t resist the urge to nap.

Catching a little daytime snooze is great – as long as you keep it to under 30 minutes or so.

The best time for a nap is in the early afternoon after lunch, when your body is naturally inclined to feel sleepy; but it’s still early enough to not disrupt your nighttime sleep routine.

You’ll wake up feeling more alert and productive.

Now, back to work!

This article was first published in The Finder

More about
Lifestyle Sleep Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you

SERVICES