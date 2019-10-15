7 unconventional (but great!) tips to get the best sleep

Sleep is not for the weak.

With these tips to help you sleep better, sleep will be for the weak. You can thank us when you wake up.

1. (WHITE) NOISE HELPS YOU SLEEP

This might seem counter-intuitive: Want to sleep better? Make a bunch of noise! But here’s the layman science behind it. It’s not noise that ruins a good sleep, it’s a sudden inconsistency in the noise. White noise is a consistent sound that can help to drown out unpleasant sounds that may otherwise prevent you from falling asleep, or rudely wake you up from your sweet slumber. Try using a fan for restful white noise, or playing soundtracks of nature such as rain or ocean waves. 2. SLEEP IN AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE PHOTO: Pexels Setting your alarm clock too much earlier than you intend to get up and snoozing multiple times can disturb your REM sleep – high quality sleep – as you’re constantly (and most probably grumpily) drifting in and out of sleep.

Try setting your alarm for a slightly later time and skip the snoozing instead – you’ll wake up feeling more energized and in a better mood. 3. GET OUT OF BED IF YOU REALLY CAN'T SLEEP Lying sleepless in bed and stressing out about not being able to sleep makes it even more difficult to get those zzz’s in.

If you’ve counted your 500th sheep but still find yourself wide awake, get out of bed and read a magazine, do some light packing, take a walk around the house – anything relaxing (that doesn’t involve bright light) – before getting back into bed when you’re tired. 4. DON'T READ BEFORE BED PHOTO: Pexels Not in bed, at least. Keep the reading to the couch; reserve the bed for sleep and sex only. Condition yourself to see your bed as a sanctuary.

5. DO WORK OUT BEFORE BED You know, the kind of workout you can do in bed? There are tons of health benefits to having sex, one of which is better sleep.

A little weekday quickie takes a reasonably sustainable amount of time and effort, and the hormones released during orgasm helps you to fall asleep faster. 6. DON'T TAKE A HOT BATH

Hot baths are relaxing, we can’t deny. However, your body needs to cool down in order to fall asleep, which means taking a hot bath right before bed might actually keep you up at night. If you must, do it at least 2 hours before bedtime. 7. NAP PHOTO: Pexels If you ever feel drained in the day, don’t resist the urge to nap.