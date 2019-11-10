7 unique pasta dishes you'll only ever find in Singapore

Oriental Bolognaise? Chilli Crab Pasta?

You’d be surprised to realise how well local flavours go with this Italian staple. Don’t miss these special creations right here in SG!

1. WILD ROCKET: LAKSA PESTO LINGUINE

You could say that Wild Rocket’s chef Willin Low was one of the pioneers who sparked the wave of local flavours celebrated in global dishes.

One of his dearest creations: the signature Laksa Pesto Linguine, topped with a juicy king prawn.

Despite the richness of the dish – the linguine is well-coated with a potent pesto made from aromatic laksa leaves – it’s in no way cloying, but has a wonderful depth of flavour that’ll leave you wanting more.

10A Upper Wilkie Rd, 228119

www.wildrocket.com.sg

2. THE SUSHI BAR: WAFU SPAGHETTI