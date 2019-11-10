7 unique pasta dishes you'll only ever find in Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels
The Finder

Oriental Bolognaise? Chilli Crab Pasta?

You’d be surprised to realise how well local flavours go with this Italian staple. Don’t miss these special creations right here in SG!

1. WILD ROCKET: LAKSA PESTO LINGUINE
View this post on Instagram

. Laksa Pesto ========= @ Wild Rocket @ Emily Hill . This was a delightful dish. How odd it is to be reminded so much of laksa, despite not actually eating (curry) laksa. . I will be horribly upset if Relish does not continue serving this. . Also *psst* Dear Willin Low: If you bring Roxy Laksa back, my heart will stop breaking over the loss of Wild Rocket. Many thanks. . . . . . @willcookwilleat #WillinLow #WildRocketSG #WildRocket #ModSin #RelishSG . #laksapesto #pesto #pasta #laksa #Roxylaksa #prawns . #SGfood #SGeats #SGfoodblogger #foodie #foodiesofinstagram #foodiesofig #SGfoodie #SGfoodies #SGeats #goodeats #SGgoodeats #foodreview #SGfoodreview . #MichelinSG #SGMichelin #MichelinGuide #Michelinfood #Michelin . #taitailife

A post shared by 🍜 Maggie Spaghetti 🍝 (@thenyonyacelup) on

You could say that Wild Rocket’s chef Willin Low was one of the pioneers who sparked the wave of local flavours celebrated in global dishes.

One of his dearest creations: the signature Laksa Pesto Linguine, topped with a juicy king prawn.

Despite the richness of the dish – the linguine is well-coated with a potent pesto made from aromatic laksa leaves – it’s in no way cloying, but has a wonderful depth of flavour that’ll leave you wanting more.

10A Upper Wilkie Rd, 228119

10A Upper Wilkie Rd, 228119
www.wildrocket.com.sg

2. THE SUSHI BAR: WAFU SPAGHETTI

Who’s to say a full-fledged Japanese restaurant (Sushi counter? Check. Fresh sashimi? Check.) can’t do pasta?

The Sushi Bar’s Wafu Spaghetti is exactly what is says it is: creamy mentaiko (Japanese salted roe) sauce injecting umami excitement into simple angel hair pasta, topped with more roe.

Nothing less, but also nothing more – but then again, anything else would be a distraction from the already rich tang of the dish. Oishii!

Various locations
http://thesushibar.com.sg

3. GRUB: CHILLI CRAB PASTA

Tomato-based, mildly spiced sauces is at the heart and soul of traditional Italian pastas like marinara or amatricana, so it’s no surprise that our Chilli Crab works wonders when reinvented as a pasta dish.

Grub’s rendition is a delicious mix of linguine in a chunky Singapore-style chilli crab sauce, topped with a whole battered soft shell crab that livens up the entire dish.

510 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, 569983
http://grub.com.sg

4. FISH & CHICKS: TOM YUM PASTA

Ok, the gravy is much thinner than you might be used to for pasta (we initially raised our eyebrows, too), but that doesn’t mean it’s not laced with hits of distinct sour yet spicy flavour that fans of Thai food would adore.

A tip: Ask for the battered dory to be served on the side so it doesn’t lose its crisp to the gravy.

After all, you might’ve guessed from its name that the fish is the star of the dish.

#01-2429, 531 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, 560531
www.facebook.com/fishnchickssg

5. BIRDS OF A FEATHER: ORIENTAL BOLOGNAISE

Western dishes sport a Szechuan twist at this funky restaurant, that’s somewhat a cross between a Chinese teahouse and a hipster gastrobar.

Can you imagine? We didn’t think so.

Try the Oriental Bolognaise, angel hair pasta with punchily flavoursome pork ragout, sakura ebi and wilted kale; burst the yolk of the onsen egg to coat its sunshine yellowy goodness all over your pasta.

#01-01, 115 Amoy St, 069935
www.facebook.com/birdsofafeathersg

6. VIOLET OON: BUAH KELUAK NOODLES

​Singapore’s star chef’s Buah Keluak Noodles has much going on for it beyond its novelty factor – it’s basically black gold.

The rich, earthy flavours of buah keluak, an well-loved anchor ingredient in Peranakan cuisine – are balanced out with coconut milk and infused with a medley of spices for an unapologetically moreish mouthful.

Why Buah Keluak isn’t a ubiquitous thing in all over cuisines remains a baffling mystery to us – it’s So. Darn. Good.

Various locations
http://violetoon.com

7. FOOD ANATOMY: FOOD CUBES

Food meets graphic design at Food Anatomy, where modular cubes of deconstructed Asian and international faves taste as delish as they look.

On the menu, you’ll find unique dishes (for the lack of a better word) like Laksa Pasta and more.

Timbre+, 73A Ayer Rajah Cres, 139957
www.foodanatomy.sg

This article was first published in The Finder

More about
Food and Drinks Lifestyle pasta

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES