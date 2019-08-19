7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise

For a home that will always feel like a vacation spot, the tropical style is your go-to.

There are many facets to this style, as you will see from the following spaces in Singapore.

But what these homes have in common is a relaxing island vibe life that is at once warm and comforting.

Here's how to bring in the tropical vibes into your own home:

1. GO BALINESE

A rustic retreat that feels ultra cosy thanks to all the soft furnishings. PHOTO: Free Space Intent

Nothing says tropical like a balinese themed home.

Thanks to the wall-to-wall foliage wallpaper in the living room and actual plants, this apartment feels just like a lush jungle retreat.

The brightly coloured cushions pop against the natural earthy tones in the rest of the home, creating a vibrant space that is as cheerful as it is cosy.

2. A CONTEMPORARY TAKE

The most tropical thing in this contemporary home is this banana leaf wallpaper. PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

There's nothing in-your-face about this elegant home.

The palette is kept simple with black and white; the only allusion to the tropical theme is the banana leaf wallpaper in the kitchen, which is striking against the minimal colour scheme.

Organic forms such as the drop dining chairs and the pendant lights soften the look throughout the home, so the space doesn't appear too sleek.

3. DECK OUT IN NATURAL MATERIALS

What’s a tropical style home without just a little bit of kitsch? PHOTO: Fuse Concept

Think natural when decorating tropical.

Leather decor, rattan furniture, woven wall art, rope accessories and deliberately tarnished metal furnishings create a rustic, laid-back charm, perfect for adding a tropical vibe to your home.

A bright neon pink sign in this home stands out inspirationally, adding just the right dose of kitsch.

4. MIXING WITH MID-CENTURY MODERN

Saturated hues and wood elements are common in both the tropical and mid-century style. PHOTO: Fuse Concept

It's mid-century modern meets tropical in this homey apartment.

The two themes work well together because there are similar characteristics, such as a bright, saturated palette and the use of wood.

Here, the mid-century style furniture (low-slung, tapered legs, retrofied) are juxtaposed against foliage and fauna motifs and other natural elements.

5. TROPICAL STYLE GOES ELEGANT

The dropped ceiling is swathed in a tropical print wallpaper, creating a loud statement against the otherwise clean, subtle interior. PHOTO: Upstairs and In-Expat

Here's a more sophisticated take on the tropical style.

The home features a clean, sleek interior filled with natural materials such as sisal, marble, timber and rattan. The highlight of this apartment is the dropped ceiling in the living room, which is covered in a custom foliage print wallpaper that helps to conceal an obtrusive ceiling beam.

Feathered headdress wall decor gives a textural interest throughout the home.

6. DARK AND MOODY

The perfect tropical vignette. PHOTO: The Scientist

Balance the bright, saturated hues and kitschy prints of a typical tropical style with a dark colour scheme and modern Victorian detailing like in this bedroom.

The space features charcoal black carpentry, a deep green wall and plenty of lush gilded details. Tacky? Not in these sleeping quarters.

7. OPEN SPACES HELP TO LIGHTEN THINGS UP

A home that feels just like a resort so you will never want to leave. PHOTO: Design Zage

The wood furniture, warm colour scheme and the exposed ceiling beams design lend plenty of resort feels to this HDB flat. But it can add quite a bit of visual heft, which might be too much for a small space.

To lighten things up, the designer went with open spaces so the home still appears light and bright.

This article was first published in Renonation.