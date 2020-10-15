7 ways to experience autumn in Singapore

Every autumn, thousands of Singaporeans journey to cooler countries for crisp weather, fall foliage, and maple-flavoured desserts.

Since we can't do that this year thanks to you-know-what, here are some autumnal things on our otherwise summery island that somewhat replicate the fall experience.

1. Order pumpkin pie

Windowsill Pies' seasonal autumn pastry is back! Baked with 100 per cent sweet butternut pumpkin in a buttery crust, and garnished with vanilla bourbon cream, this pie will transport you straight into Thanksgiving dinner abroad.

Available here, while stocks last

2. Sip hot coffee beneath autumn leaves at Cafe Kreams

While the amount of natural fall foliage in Singapore might be negligible - hence the yearly pilgrimages to Kyoto and Seoul - we've got a Korean cafe that replicates the experience pretty closely, minus the fall weather.

At the very least, it looks pretty kouyou-like on the 'gram.

Cafe Kreams is located in Maxwell Chambers, and open daily except for Sundays

3. Order a pumpkin spice latte

We know, pumpkin spice gets a lot of flack for being basic, but Halloween season ain't the same without it. Order the cold brew version if the thought of sipping a PSL in 35-degree weather feels a little contrived.

4. Celebrate Halloween

While the usual Halloween parties might be out of the picture this year, you can still celebrate it with spooky desserts. This macaron tower from Annabella Patisseries would be perfect for a small indoor gathering.

5. Savour some pumpkin ravioli

Yes, more pumpkins, but he's something for people who prefer savoury pumpkin treats over sweet ones.

SPRMRKT's cosy handmade pumpkin ravioli, an October Exclusive, is served in a sage and burnt butter sauce, and embellished with apple and spiced walnut.

Available at SPRMRKT @ Dempsey Hill for dine-in, takeaway and delivery from Oct 19 to 31, 3pm onwards

6. Order a Thanksgiving feast

Want to feel like you're spending November overseas? Celebrate this North American fall tradition with a traditional Thanksgiving feast from Wolfgang's Steakhouse.

While the dine-in meal is available only on Thanksgiving itself (Nov 26), you can pre-order whole or half pre-cooked Turkeys for delivery between Nov 26 to 29.

In true American fashion, turkeys will be served with stuffing, roasted vegetables, mashed sweet potato, and cranberry sauce.

Pre-order available from 20th October. Check back here for updates

7. Keep an eye out for Malayan Crepe Myrtle trees

#SGBlooms2019 We may not have the four seasons in Singapore but some parts of our island are beginning to look like an... Posted by NParks on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Believe it or not, Singapore has trees that turn reddish during the rainy season between September and November. Let's hope that temperatures dip enough for us to see some homegrown fall foliage this year!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.