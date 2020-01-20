7 ways to get over imposter syndrome at work

PHOTO: Unsplash
Hidayah Idris
CLEO Singapore

Have you ever felt as if your accomplishments are nothing to be proud of? Or that you haven’t achieved anything in life?

The imposter syndrome robs a person of the ability to internalise their achievements.

It makes them feel as if they didn’t contribute to the success of a project, or that they would eventually be discovered as “frauds”.

It’s not a fun internal battle, but here are a few ways to win it.

1. KEEP A LIST OF YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Every time someone emails you to congratulate you on a successful project or thank you for your contribution, file it.

When you feel down in the dumps, take the list out and tell yourself that you’re not nothing.

2. EMBRACE THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE ACCOMPLISHED SOMETHING

Accept all praises objectively, and don’t think that everything you’ve achieved is based on pure luck.

If you find yourself questioning your abilities, tell yourself, “That’s the imposter syndrome talking.”

3. SEEK OUT SUPPORT

You don’t have to go through this alone. Know that you can ask for help and speak to a trusted friend or mentor about what you are experiencing.

By opening up to others, you will be able to talk things through and receive validating feedback from others that accurately reflects your true capabilities.

4. IF YOU FAIL, IT DOESN'T MEAN THAT YOU ARE A FAILURE

You might think that failing at something means that you are not good enough, but you need to learn that failure is a completely normal part of life.

When you fail, you get to gain invaluable wisdom and knowledge that will help you make better decisions and choices the next time.

Sometimes, failing can also open up new opportunities and lead you to consider alternatives that may end up being the right path for you.

5. UNDERSTAND THAT EVERYONE IS DIFFERENT

Stop comparing yourself to others. You probably have experienced that dreary feeling when your parents compliment other kids, so why subject yourself to the same treatment?

Don’t create false expectations of yourself; know your limits and abilities and recognise that while you might not have achieved what your colleague did, your personal accomplishments shouldn’t be overlooked.

6. DON'T TAKE THINGS SERIOUSLY

Having a sense of humour and treating everything as an experiment or a game can work in your favour, as it lightens the pressure of wanting to excel.

This will make you acknowledge the little achievements instead of just looking at the end result.

7. LIVE YOUR LIFE

This might sound like a pipe dream, but it’s actually possible. Some people don’t see their success as an accomplishment because they’re not happy with their lives.

Ask yourself: Are you enjoying what you’re doing? If your answer is yes, that’s an accomplishment in itself because not everyone has the luxury of doing something they enjoy.

If not, consider making a switch in pursuit of happiness. If that’s not an option, go through steps 1 to 6 to help you get out of the rut.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle office Careers mental health

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES