7 ways to get over imposter syndrome at work

Have you ever felt as if your accomplishments are nothing to be proud of? Or that you haven’t achieved anything in life?

The imposter syndrome robs a person of the ability to internalise their achievements.

It makes them feel as if they didn’t contribute to the success of a project, or that they would eventually be discovered as “frauds”.

It’s not a fun internal battle, but here are a few ways to win it.

1. KEEP A LIST OF YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS

Every time someone emails you to congratulate you on a successful project or thank you for your contribution, file it. When you feel down in the dumps, take the list out and tell yourself that you’re not nothing.

2. EMBRACE THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE ACCOMPLISHED SOMETHING Accept all praises objectively, and don’t think that everything you’ve achieved is based on pure luck. If you find yourself questioning your abilities, tell yourself, “That’s the imposter syndrome talking.”

3. SEEK OUT SUPPORT You don’t have to go through this alone. Know that you can ask for help and speak to a trusted friend or mentor about what you are experiencing. By opening up to others, you will be able to talk things through and receive validating feedback from others that accurately reflects your true capabilities.