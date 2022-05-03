7 ways to hop onto the sheer trend

The sheer trend has been a massive hit lately – we’re talking about a widespread social media takeover, tons of celebrity looks and major runway appearances.

Take Coachella for example, party-goers such as Vanessa Hudgens are rocking sheer ensembles.

During the Oscar after-party, Rihanna wore a jaw-dropping dress that left little to the imagination.

Fashion’s biggest houses such as Dior, Chanel and Hermés have also dipped their toes in the sheer fashion waters.

Elevated layering and design elements have transformed this trend into something sophisticated and we’re here for it. Here are seven no fuss ways to style see-through clothing and owning it.

All about the textures

The contrast between glossy satin and matte ruched fabric creates a dichotomy that we never knew we needed to have in our closet.

With most of the work already done, a simple white or black lingerie co-ord will do the trick. Don’t forget to finish the look off with your go-to handbag and a pair of sleek pumps.

Ruched stretch-mesh shirt dress, $1,329, Richard Quinn at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Single-breasted tailored blazer, $632, Blanca Vita at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Cleo brushed leather shoulder bag, $3,662, Prada at HBX

PHOTO: HBX

La Medusa slingback pumps, $1,520, Versace at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Show a little leg

Channel the 1950s and grab some attention by showing off the gams. Nothing says chic like an all-black ensemble. To mix things up, try a leather jacket instead of tweed to spice up the look.

Semi-sheer stretch-knit midi skirt, $2,775, Alexander McQueen at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Cropped leather jacket, $1,695, AMI Paris at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Heart bag, $7,690, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

BB 105 satin-trimmed flocked mesh pumps, $876, Manolo Blahnik at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Heavy prints galore

Prints are the easiest way to disguise a sheer number. This Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini jumpsuit is perfect for those looking for something comfy yet retro-chic. Add a pair of sandals, funky sunglasses and an oddly-shaped bag to complete the look.

Long jumpsuit in printed tulle, $1,442, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

PHOTO: Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

Round-frame logo-charm sunglasses, $587, Gucci at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

The curve mini leather bucket bag, $1,165, Alexander McQueen at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Intrecciato quilted leather mules, $2,628, Bottega Veneta at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Little black corset

The little black dress is a classic and it can’t be beat but a little black corset is a welcomed second.

The lace corset brings just the right amount of attention to one’s midriff, making it perfect for the fanciest of events. Throw in an extravagant choker and a timeless handbag, and voilá.

Suspended lace wool-blend bustier jacket, $1,460, Dion Lee at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Cropped grain de poudre flared pants, $528, Acne Studios at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Editor small croc-effect leather tote, $2,650, Balenciaga at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Crystal-pavé mesh choker, $958, Alessandra Rich at Matchesfashion

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

Sportswear but make it fashion

Life is a fashion show, even when running errands or hitting the gym. A raincoat comes in handy, especially with Singapore’s erratic weather. This grey Loewe coat goes perfectly with a bright pair of sweats while lending some high-fashion elements with its transparent panelling and sleeves.

Paneled crinkled cotton-blend and printed shell parka, $4,797, Loewe at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Orange cotton hoodie, $524, Heron Preston at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Small puzzle edge bag in goatskin, $3,990, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Tulle up

Tulle’s inherent softness adds the perfect amount of femininity to balance the masculine energy given off by the boxy blazer trend. Accompanied by a pair of neutral-coloured flared pants and futuristic eyewear, you are ready to star in a fashion-forward spy movie.

Tulle dress with drawstring, $623, Sportmax at Coltori

PHOTO: Coltori

Oversized checked super 130s wool blazer, $3,334, Balenciaga at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Mr Porter

Linen voile wide-leg pants, $2,490, Chloé at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Black Linda Farrow edition Carlijn sunglasses, $714, The Attico at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

A pink tease

Sheer fashion is undoubtedly sexy but there’s no need to bare it all to achieve it. Work your décolletage and arms in this graphic-printed mesh top by Marine Serre and slip into a light pink satin dress for an effortless look. Finally, mix in some Y2K-centric accessories such as a bejewelled bag and strappy heels.

Moon-print semi-sheer recycled polyamide-blend top, $280, Marine Serre at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Nellie satin slip midi dress, $815, Jonathan Simkhai at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Pink crystal micro baguette swipe bag, $939, Coperni at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Cleo crystal-embellished satin sandals, $1,465, René Caovilla at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.