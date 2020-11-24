7 ways to recharge and kick-start the festive season

Enjoy a hassle-free Christmas shopping and dining experience this year by heading to Plaza Singapura — online. Shop for gifts through Capitaland Malls' e-shopping platform and dig in to your favourite mall treats via Capita3eats delivery.

So kick back, recharge, and get yourself ready to welcome a brand new year.

Here's how you can unwind and enjoy all the special promotions Plaza Singapura has to offer.

1. Do what you love

Take a break to rediscover your passion. Engage in a hobby with our loved ones, be it crafting, knitting, or simply any activity that makes your heart sing.

You can also pick up a new skill like macrame, the popular ‘70s craft which has seen a trend revival in recent years.

Where to go:

Spotlight at Plaza Singapura offers supplies for all your crafting needs.

Keep yourself updated with the latest looks at Urban Revivo.

2. Get some 'me time'

Take some time out to pamper and recharge yourself.

Where to go:

Estetica Beauty at Plaza Singapura has more than 30 years of experience in beauty therapy.

If you're a fan of Korean cosmetics, head down to VT Cosmetics, which carries a wide range of K-beauty products.

3. Be kind to your body

Having sufficient rest can help improve your well-being.

Where to go:

Get a good night's rest with the right mattress and pillows, which you can select from the Dunlopillo Suite.

4. Get organised

Having a daily plan and getting organised may take effort, but it helps to improve productivity.

Where to go:

Japanese lifestyle store MUJI is known for their minimalist notebooks and planners. They also have a wide range of space organisers so you can take that first step to declutter and ready your home to welcome 2021.

5. 'Tis the season for giving

Put a smile on the faces of your loved ones with a gift. And it doesn't have to be expensive — handmade gifts speak volumes, too.

Where to go:

With Christmas round the corner, consider quirky knick knacks, plushies and accessories from Chic Fever.

And if your other half is a movie buff, perk up their day with movie memorabilia from HOUSE OF MR. POPCORN by GOLDEN VILLAGE.

6. Have a feast with family and friends

Treat your loved ones and friends to a feast from the wide array of cuisines via delivery and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.

What to order online:

Nanjing Impressions and Typhoon Cafe offer both traditional and modern takes on Asian flavours.

Indulge in Instagram-worthy Acai bowls from Acai Beach Club, a healthy superfruit-based treat and Korean fried chicken at Hongdae Oppa Korean Dining House.

7. Save time and hassle: Do it online

Instead of slaving over a stove, consider getting food to your doorstop with just a few clicks. Beat the queues and order through Capita3Eats, where you can make your selection from a wide array of F&B outlets across the island.

Do your shopping online through eCapitaMall, where you can find everything you need, and also enjoy special discounts.

Deals to look out for

eCapitaMall

When: Nov 27 - 30

Get $30 cashback (awarded in eCapitaVouchers) when you spend $100 on eCapitaMall.

Limited to the first 250 daily.

Flash Deal

Keep a lookout for an exclusive promo code that will be revealed on Nov 27 and Nov 30, 0000hrs. Available in limited quantities. Details will be revealed on eCapitaMall.com and CapitaStar App.

Capita3Eats

When: Nov 11 - Dec 25

- Be rewarded with 10,000 STAR$®️ when you make your first Capita3Eats order (min. spend of $50) between Nov 11 and Dec 25. Limited to the first 3,000 redemptions.

- CapitaStar members get 5X STAR$ on all takeaway orders from participating eateries from now till Dec 31. No minimum spend required.

- Get free delivery from your favourite eateries in Capita3Eats with min. order of $30 and above from now till Dec 31.

CapitaStar Sign Up Bonus

Sign up as a CapitaStar member today and get 3,000 STAR$®. Simply download the app and key in promo code PSS10.

