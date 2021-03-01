7 ways to support & celebrate International Women's Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) falls on March 8, and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

In light of IWD, restaurants, and brands have geared up to offer exclusive highlights just for the ladies, some of which contribute to the cause, too.

Whether to raise a toast to yourself and your amazing female friends or to support campaigns that champion women, here are all the ways to celebrate the occasion.

Have a pink party at SO/ Singapore

It’s all things pink at SO/Singapore on March 7 (12pm), where it honours International Women’s Day with a ‘Pink Ladies Long Lunch’. Get your gal pals and indulge in a shared ‘pink’ menu of highlights like purple cauliflower hummus and pita, beetroot, crème fraiche and pine nut crumble on toast, roasted seabass with tomato & olive salsa; duck leg parmentier, and shakshuka with eggs & sourdough.

You’ll get to sip on an exclusive range of free-flow champagne, pink wines and infused gins, too.

And in doing so, you’ll also be contributing to a good cause, because this charity fundraiser supports women’s rights organisation Aware Singapore, with 10 per cent of takings going to the organisation.

Priced at $158++ per person, at SO/ Singapore’s Xperience Restaurant, 35 Robinson Road, Marina Bay, 068876 Singapore.

Get a copy of photography book ‘Singapore Sisters'

In Singapore, most of our migrant domestic workers ( MDWs) are women, who help support families, enabling parents in many families to work.

Singapore-based charity Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (H.O.M.E) has launched a coffee table book that celebrates and recognises the hundreds and thousands of foreign domestic workers who leave their home countries and families to seek work as helpers in Singapore.

Showcasing images by Singapore-based photographer Hayley, it offers a glimpse into the lives of 32 helpers working in Singapore.

A donation of $65 gets you one coffee table, or get two for $110, with all profits going to H.O.M.E. Find out more here.

International Women's Day brunch at Neon Pigeon

Alternatively, make a booking for Neon Pigeon’s International Women’s Day brunch happening later in the month.

Its 90s girl group-themed brunch on March 20 and 21 (11.30am to 2pm) will have you bopping to the beat of Spice Girls, TLC and Salt-N-Pepa while you tuck into hearty a la carte and bento brunch options like the crowd-favourite katsu sando, wagyu steak and eggs, and Birdfeed Benedict with poached egg in yuzu hollandaise.

And if free-flow drinks sound right up your alley, you can opt for this with an additional top-up ($75, two hours). Plus, get dressed in your fave 90s grip group get-up and you’ll be in for a surprise from its partner, personal care brand Omno.

25 per cent of the brunch proceeds on both days will go to Aware’s NextGen Fund.

Neon Pigeon is at 36 Carpenter Street #01-01 Singapore 059915.

Shop at Shopee's 3.8 Women’s Festival

Shopee celebrates International Women’s Day with its 3.8 Women’s fest, which casts the spotlight on local businesses founded and led by inspirational women, across fashion, beauty, personal care, lifestyle and more.

You’ll also get to enjoy 25 per cent cashback across 30,000 local women businesses.

Other highlights to catch include 35 per cent off brow and eye products from Korean cosmetic brand rom&nd’s new HAN ALL line, launching exclusively on Shopee on Feb 28, as well as discounts on brands like Aland, Zalora, Iora, and more.

Visit its website for more.

Gather for a 90s-themed brunch at Fat Prince

A nod to all the powerful women out there, Fat Prince will hold the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun(damental Rights)” brunch on March 6 and 7. Look forward to a sumptuous Middle Eastern feast of dips, mezze and salads and mains that are customisable.

Dine on signatures like lamb chorizo cassoulet, Fatteh Breakfast or poached eggs with falafel and tahini atop toasted pita; and Green Menemen, comprising spring vegetables, soft eggs and pistachio dukkah. Should you wish, you can opt to top-up for the free-flow beverage option, and pair your meal with an array of wines, beers, and cocktails.

A part of the proceeds from the brunch will go to the NextGen Fund, which supports nurturing the next generation of change-makers.

Fat Prince is at 48 peck Seah Street, Singapore 079317. Make your reservation here.

LeVeL33 nods to three remarkable women

From Mar 8 to 12, LeVeL33 celebrates the work of three remarkable women.

For the first time, Executive Chef ArChan shares a dish very special to her and her mother: the Braised Lamb Ribs In Curry Spices ($29++), which is the first dish she had ever cooked for her family.

Gin lovers can look forward to a G&T made with the LeVeL33 Hopped Dry Gin, a collaboration with local micro-distillery Brass Lion Distillery founded and helmed by female F&B entrepreneur Jamie Koh for a promotional price of $24++(U.P $29.90++).

Alternatively quench your thirst with Moordoouc Estate ‘The Moorooduc’, a premium Australian Chardonnay from an estate led by the Southern Hemisphere’s first female Master of Wine Kate McIntyre. It retails exclusively at LeVeL33 and is available by glass ($25++) only during the promotion.

LeVeL33 is at #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower, 8 Marina Boulevard, 1 Singapore 018981.

Exclusive menus at Gordon Grill

Make your way to steakhouse Gordon Grill this March and enjoy a bevy of treats.

The steakhouse has debuted two specially curated menus, available only on Wednesdays from March 3 to 26, and ladies who order either of the specially curated menus will get a complimentary glass of red or white house wine or a mocktail. Female DBS and Citibank cardmembers will also enjoy a discount of 15 per cent.

Gordon Grill is at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore, 228221.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.