7 ways your second pregnancy is different from your first

The pregnancy period can be exciting, scary and full of self-doubt. It's also a time when you go through a myriad of emotions. But when that little final lands in your arms, everything feels worth the effort and then some.

So when it's time for your second baby, you may think, "I have done this before and know exactly what will happen over the next nine months." But the truth couldn't be further.

While you may remember the process and how it affected your body, your second or subsequent pregnancy may not necessarily be the same as your first.

Surprisingly, the subsequent pregnancy differences are often quite prominent. For instance, your bump might show sooner, you may feel more tired, have frequent back pains, and you may notice Braxton Hicks contractions earlier.

The good news is, in spite of all the unwanted symptoms, there are also parts where it's "easier." Let's find out what's in store for you over the next few months.

Subsequent pregnancy differences: 7 ways it differs from the first

Every pregnancy is different and so predicting the exact symptoms is not only difficult but impossible. But here are seven common ways in which your second pregnancy may be different from the first.

1. Your pregnancy bump may show up earlier

This doesn't mean that your baby is growing faster. But your abdominal and uterine muscles which were tighter the first time around have now loosened.

They don't hold things quite firmly, so your bump is likely to pop sooner than the first time. This is exactly the reason why you will be carrying your baby a little lower this time around.

2. You can feel your baby's kick and Braxton Hicks sooner

It can happen that you will be able to feel your baby's movement and kick sooner. This can be because you know what it exactly feels like when a baby kicks.

So, you can recognise the movement you might have ignored in your first pregnancy as burps or hiccups.

You may also notice Braxton Hicks contractions a bit earlier the second time around, for the same reason.

3. You will feel tired faster

It is natural to feel tired in the case of the second pregnancy because you now have a child to take care of and more housework than before. This also means there is less time for you to rest.

4. You may have morning sickness

Even if you didn't have morning sickness for the first, you may have it for the second pregnancy. If you had nausea and experienced morning sickness for the first time, you are more likely to experience it again.

5. Back pain could be more severe

Back pain during your subsequent pregnancy can be more severe than your first. If you didn't get your abdominal muscles back in shape after your first delivery, the risk of having back pain is now higher.

To add to it, having a toddler at home, and doing all the running around and lifting of items can further strain your back.

6. Labour is likely to be shorter

While the other symptoms may be nauseating, the silver lining is that you may have to spend less time in the labour room during your subsequent pregnancy.

While first-time mums usually spend five and 12 hours in active labour, it lasts on an average between two and seven hours during your second pregnancy.

The pushing stage of your labour is also expected to be easier. It is likely to last within two hours, compared to around three hours for first-time mums.

7. Postpartum recovery can take longer

You may experience more intense afterbirth pains. These cramps happen because your uterus is shrinking back to its pre-pregnancy size and location after the birth of your baby.

When you were pregnant for the first time, the afterpains were much milder and short-lived, but they can be quite uncomfortable this time around. It is because first-time mums have better uterine muscle tone.

Don't be disappointed if it takes longer to regain your pre-pregnancy shape for your second pregnancy.

It is important to take lessons from your first-time experience and stay well prepared for the second time. Here are certain tips that will help you reduce discomfort.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Subsequent pregnancy differences: Tips to reduce discomfort

Avoid strain on the lower back Try switching to maternity clothes or wearing elastic bands earlier for your second pregnancy. This will put less strain on your back. Practice mild stretching or other exercises every day to improve your flexibility.

Stay healthy You should focus on getting the right nutrients and in their proper dosage. Eat healthily and sleep well. Avoid putting strain on your eyes by switching off from electronic devices at least 30 minutes before going to bed. This will help to calm your mind and have a good sleep.

Rest We understand getting time out in case of your subsequent pregnancy may be difficult, but your body needs rest. Don't hesitate to ask for help. For instance, ask your husband to take care of the entire house including the toddler for some hours, when you can get uninterrupted sleep. You can also simply relax your mind while listening to music.

Avoid late nights Don't take unnecessary workloads during the later stages of pregnancy. If you are a working mum and have a lot of late-night events or daily meetings to attend, then speak to your office and tell them to excuse you for some time. You need proper rest at night to come back to the office fresh the following day.

Do kegels To prevent urinary incontinence, you should practice doing daily kegel exercises. Pretend that you have to urinate and then hold it. Keep on doing it – relax and then tighten the muscles that control the urine flow.

Constipation It's a common symptom during pregnancy. In order to avoid constipation, make sure your diet has ample fibre and you drink plenty of water every day.

Stretch marks There is no such way to avoid stretch marks because you will get them due to weight gain during pregnancy. But make sure to keep your weight under check and don't overeat. There are lotions and stretch mark creams available in the market which you can apply. But do check with your doctor if it is safe for application.

Varicose veins If you had suffered from this problem in your last pregnancy, you can wear a special support hose early this time around. Do daily exercises like taking brisk walks to improve blood circulation and also keep your feet and legs lifted whenever you are seated.

After-birth pain relief Try emptying your bladder and massaging your lower belly gently. You may get some relief from a heating pad or ibuprofen. Ask your doctor before taking any drugs.



Subsequent pregnancy: Mum issues

Breastfeeding during second pregnancy

If you are breastfeeding your elder one and you are pregnant for the second time, don't worry you can continue to nurse your child.

Breastfeeding during pregnancy will not affect the birth weight of your new baby or increase the risk of preterm or miscarriage.

But if you had a complicated previous pregnancy, then you may consult your doctor before continuing with breastfeeding.

When is the right time to tell your older child?

Even though it is a personal choice, consider telling your child once the pregnancy is established. It is usually sometime after your first trimester when the risk of miscarriage reduces significantly.

Sit with your child and talk to them about the new one's arrival. Assure them that your love for them will in no way be less now or ever. Talk to them repeatedly and comfort them in case they have doubts.

Subsequent pregnancy and a mum's mental health

A mother's mental load is heavy, and it gets heavier with another baby on the way. For instance, you will be thinking, "Who will look after my child when I am in the hospital?" Soon enough, you will be juggling your time between two children, recovering from giving birth, and doing household chores.

For this reason, it is important for mums to practice clarity and mindfulness. Doing so will put you in a better position while taking care of your child and ensuring a healthy subsequent pregnancy.

Plan your days well in advance

To lessen your anxiety about your older child's welfare while you're giving birth, you need to plan ahead so that there is someone to take care of your child when you go into labour.

Whether it's your mum coming over to your place or a babysitter, plan it in advance, because labour for the second pregnancy tends to be faster than the first one, in most cases.

There can be a situation when things might not go as you planned. In this case, head to the hospital with your child and ask your sitter to meet you there.

Talk to your child about how you will be going to the hospital for a few days and will be back soon with a little baby. Address any fears that they might have about the thought of being separated from you.

Look after your own well-being

Reach out to friends and family and don't hesitate to ask for help. Budget your expenses beforehand, so that if required, you can hire a doula to assist you after giving birth or a maid to help you with your household work.

If you are a working mum, then taking time out for yourself is all the more difficult but you need to still do it. Sometimes, just take a day or even a few hours off and spend time doing what you like the most.

Go to a cafe with a book or simply head to the parlour for a little pampering. Do exercises or yoga to calm your mind and relax.

Talk to your partner about how low you are feeling. Pick up the phone and call your best friend. Or simply, join an online mum's group and participate in the discussions.

You will find relief in finding other parents who are going through the same emotions that you are experiencing currently.

Don't miss your doctor's appointments

It's important to be regular with your doctor's appointments and checkups. Even if your first pregnancy was uncomplicated.

Remember to take your multivitamins and folic acid on time. If you have the tendency of forgetting things, then set an alarm for it. But remember to keep the medicines away from the reach of your toddler who is at home.

We know the second pregnancy experience can be quite a crazy journey. But stay calm, fasten your seat belt and get ready for baby number two to arrive.

ALSO READ: Bloated while pregnant? Your hormones are to blame. Here's what you can do about it

This article was first published in theAsianparent.