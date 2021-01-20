Up to 70% off abalone, kurobuta pork and more at Far Ocean from Jan 23

The Lunar New Year is just around the corner, and if you have yet to stock up your kitchen with ingredients for all those reunion dinners, this is a good chance for you to do so.

Far Ocean and Taste Singapore will be having a massive seafood and meat Chinese New Year warehouse sale with discounts of up to 70 per cent.

It will happen across three weekends — Jan 23-24, Jan 30-31, and Feb 6-7 — from 9am to 5pm.

In their warehouse at Jurong Fishery Port, you can expect to find products suitable for steamboat and BBQ such as US short plate beef shabu shabu, kurobuta pork belly shabu, abalone in braised sauce and black cod steak.

US short plate beef shabu shabu ($8, U.P. $18) PHOTO: Far Ocean

Kurobuta pork belly shabu shabu ($10, U.P. $15), Japanese scallops ($18, U.P. $44) PHOTO: Far Ocean

Chilean salmon fillet ($25, U.P. $44), Black cod steak ($50, U.P. $70) PHOTO: Far Ocean

Abalone in braised sauce ($8, U.P. $18) PHOTO: Far Ocean

Yusheng platters are also available.

Can't physically head down to the warehouse sale? Selected sale items will also be available online from Jan 23 to Feb 7.

Everyone enjoys a good deal but do keep in mind that safe management measures still apply at the venue. The capacity limit for the event will be capped at 240 pax at any one time and customers are required to take their temperatures and check-in with SafeEntry before entering the premises.

Deal ends: Feb 7

Address: 15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619735

