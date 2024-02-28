This 70-year-old Chinese man's daily exercise regime makes him look half his age

At first glance, you might mistake Zou Heping for someone in his 40s, what with his muscular physique and rock-hard abs.

But in reality, the man, who hails from Chongqing city in southwest China, is a 70-year-old grandfather.

So, what's his secret?

An article by South China Morning Post revealed that his enthusiasm for fitness and mountain climbing is what keeps him looking so youthful.

"Life lies in running, and the most important thing is to exercise, preserve your fitness and develop a good lifestyle," he said in an interview.

His playground is a mountain

While many flock to the gym to work on their bodies, Heping depends on mother nature and uses the 678-metre-tall Gele Mountain as his.

The mountain, which is a gathering place for sports and fitness enthusiasts, is equipped with numerous fitness equipment, parks and hiking trails.

For Heping, his daily fitness routine includes weighted pull-ups, rope or pole climbing and handstands.

But the most significant - and probably the most exhausting - exercise of them all is scaling the mountain.

Yes, he does that at the age of 70.

For context, there are more than 2,500 steps from the foot of the mountain to the summit.

In total, it takes Heping about an hour to ascend the mountain and 50 minutes to descend.

To do so, the elderly man has come up with techniques like frog-jumping uphill.

When he goes down the mountain, he does a unique alligator-style crawl, which he says "doesn’t hurt the knees" and "trains limb coordination".

Despite these tactics, many, including youth, are unable to match Heping's agility in scaling the mountain.

Started keeping healthy at a young age

Heping started his fitness journey in 1979 when he realised the importance of running after reading a magazine.

Back when he was younger, he would wake up at 5.30am every day and carry 20kg of water on his uphill run. After which, he would go to work at 8am.

These days, he would run no matter what the weather is like, and he also does so topless and barefoot.

Apart from physical activities, Heping also takes care of what he consumes.

For instance, he has abstained from alcohol or cigarettes for four decades.

On top of that, he goes to bed early to get ample rest.

