8 affordable places to get high tea under $25 per pax in Singapore

1. Strait Place 1819 by d’Good Café

Take a trip to London town at d’Good Café, which boasts an impressive London Tube station interior and an English Garden outdoor setting.

Here, you can pretend you’re at a quintessential British cafe while digging into their three-tiered Enchanted Forest high tea set. Priced at $42 for two, their decadent tea set includes both savoury and sweet options, with the options changing seasonally.

The set comes with two cups of tea or coffee, or you can choose a cup each their long list of drink options. No better spot to enjoy this classic British tradition than here.

Price: $42 for two, $21 per pax

d’Good Café is at VivoCity, 1 Harbour Front Walk, #02-111, 098585. High tea set is available from 2.30pm to 5.30pm daily.

2. The Marmalade Pantry

The Marmalade Pantry is known for their exquisite cupcakes. But the homegrown bistro also offers a hearty High Tea set if you’re looking to have something more fulfilling.

Priced at $38 for two, their afternoon treat includes a selection of truffle mayo, chicken cranberry and roast beef finger sandwiches, buttermilk scones with strawberry preserve, orange marmalade, clotted cream, and their petite signature cakes.

They are offering this set for delivery so you can enjoy this experience right at home.

Price: $38 for two, $19 per pax

High tea set is available only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

3. TWG

Beautifully decorated and posh, it’s understandable if you thought the high tea offerings from this Versailles-styled fine dining restaurant would be costly.

Fortunately, they offer a range of menus for every budget (prices range from $19 to $68 per pax).

Their 1837 tea time menu, at $19 per pax, is not too shabby, comprising your choice of either two freshly baked muffins or scones served with TWG Tea jelly and whipped cream, or a pâtisserie from their trolley, and either hot or iced tea which you can pick from their extensive tea list. Fancy.

Price: $19 per pax

TWG is at various locations. High tea set is available from 2pm to 6pm daily.

4. Brunches Café

From the rustic wooden furniture and metal grills to the vintage themed ornaments and antique car display (which BTW, is converted into a seating area), Brunches Café is the perfect place for old souls to indulge in a teatime tête-à-tête.

Take a trip down memory lane with your buddies as you savour their High Tea set, which will cost $32 for two.

Served in an attractive three-tiered bird cage, their set includes sliders, mini tarts, a range of assorted cakes and a pot of tea where you can choose from six of their house blends — such as their berry-infused “Beauty” tea and oolong with chamomile “Slow Down & Relax” tea.

Price: $36 for two, $18 per pax

Brunches Café is at 96 Rangoon Road, 218381. High tea set is available from 11am to 10pm on weekdays, 10am to 10pm on weekends, closed on Tuesdays. Tea sets are limited to 10 sets daily.

5. Arteastiq

True to its name, high tea at Arteastiq is certainly an artistic affair. Housed in a photogenic two-tiered gold cage, their Signature High Tea set — which will cost you $48 for two — comes with an assortment of intriguing sweet and savoury treats, like a chocolate cone with banana custard and foie gras terrine on toast with yuzu marmalade and crushed pistachios.

Beverages — you get to pick two of their specialty teas — are equally fascinating. We recommend the Chocolate Truffle tea for the adventurous, or the Osmanthus Oolong tea for those who wish to refresh your palette.

Price: $48 for two, $24 per pax

Arteastiq is at various locations. High tea set is available from 1pm to 5pm daily.

6. Wildseed Cafe The Summerhouse

Nestled inside a refurbished colonial house, Wildseed Cafe’s The Summerhouse boasts a quaint interior of bricked walls and hanging dried florals that is a dream for the frequent Instagrammer.

Located at Seletar Aerospace Park, which is often described as “Dempsey in the North”, Wildseed offers an Afternoon Tea Set ($40 for two) which includes sweets — Madeleines, Macaroons, Mini Brownies, Mini Cheesecakes — a chicken pinche petit sandwich and two cups of coffee or tea.

Price: $40 for two, $20 per pax

Wildseed Cafe is at Level 1, 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Drive, 798387. High tea set is available from 2pm to 5pm daily.

7. Fosters

Fosters may be a steakhouse known for their beef patties and all things meat related, but did you know that they offer a range of yummy baked goods as well?

Priced at $11.50, their Devonshire Cream Tea Set comes with freshly baked scones served with butter, strawberry preserve and fresh cream, tea cakes and finger sandwiches.

Wash that down with either a freshly brewed cup of coffee or a pot of tea. What a great deal!

Price: $11.50 per pax

Fosters is at Holland Village, 277 Holland Ave, 278994. High tea set is available from 3pm to 5pm daily.

8. L’éclair Pâtisserie Café

The dainty and exquisite éclairs from L’éclair Pâtisserie Café need no introduction. But if you’re looking for a more all-rounded French experience, try their new tea set, L’expérience ($40 for two), which comprises classic French pastries such as mini madeleines, chouquettes, and financiers.

You also get to pick three regular éclair flavours, one pie or croissant, and two beverages of your choice. Enchanté.

Price: $40 for two, $20 per pax

L’éclair by Sarah Michelle is at Singapore Shopping Centre, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, #01-28, 239924. High tea set is available from 11am to 6pm daily.

This article was first published in The Finder.