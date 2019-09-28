8 baby massage mistakes to avoid

Read also

There isn't a magic hour to give a rubdown, so don't impose one on your baby if she is not in the right mood.

In fact, this can be downright stressful on the developing brain and nervous system, says Canada-based IAIM trainer Sylvie Hetu.

Your child may be receptive in the morning, after a bath or before bedtime. Always get her "permission" and watch her cues before starting, advises Margo Kilborn, president of IAIM International Board.

"Although your baby won't be able to say yes or no, watch how she responds to know if she's ready," she says.

A "yes" is usually accompanied by good eye contact, relaxed "open" body posture, smiles and some babbling; while fussiness, lack of eye contact and crying indicate "no".

BAD MOVE #2: YOUR STROKES ARE TOO LIGHT

Photo: Pixabay

Giving a gentle rubdown doesn't mean you don't apply any pressure. Research has shown that babies don't fancy light touches, which tend to be ticklish and rev up the nervous system, Sylvie says.

"Try stroking yourself lightly on the skin; even adults get antsy after a while," she explains.

"On the other hand, a gentle but firm touch is calming, which is why most of the baby massage strokes we teach parents are done using the entire hand or palm.

To check if you are applying too little or too much pressure, watch your infant's cues for signs of discomfort and adjust accordingly, Margo advises.

BAD MOVE #3: YOU GET SOMEONE ELSE TO MASSAGE BABY

Sure, regular massages offer plenty of health benefits. But the biggest advantage is the parent-child connection, which is important for babies' social, emotional and brain development, Margo says.