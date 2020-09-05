8 best beauty looks from the actresses of Parasite including Park So-dam and Cho Yeo-jeong

Even if you're not a K-drama enthusiast, you would have watched or at least heard of Bong Joon-ho's iconic film Parasite.

The dramatic thriller juxtaposing two families of opposing social classes hit a raw nerve not just for Koreans but on a global scale too, which was evident in the six Oscar nominations that the film received in February this year.

The cast and director ended up bagging home four Academy Awards, making it a historic win and a proud moment for all Asians alike.

Since then, Parasite has remained in the spotlight, with some discussing the implications this film has on our modern society and others attempting to replicate the fashion trends seen on the actresses.

As beauty enthusiasts, however, we couldn't help but do some digging to see what the Parasite actresses go-to makeup looks are, whether on the red carpet or on set at another movie.

So, we've narrowed down some of our favourite beauty looks here, courtesy of the women of Parasite: Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jeong Ji-so and Hang Hye-jin.

Fancy liner

We kick things off with a little bit of drama, which the film was definitely not short of. Here, Park So-dam, who played the sister Kim Ki-jung (or Jessica as you may remember from her famous 'Jessica Jingle'), is rocking a super long winged liner for a photoshoot with Vanity Fair.

To recreate this look and make it a lot more wearable, use a gel ink liner to follow both your lash line and waterline, connecting the lines at the end so create a dramatic effect. Tip: Use a cotton bud and some micellar water to clean up any smudges or mistakes.

Chiseled cheeks

When posing as an art teacher at the Park household in Parasite, the actress's go-to style was always a simple no-makeup makeup look. On her Instagram, however, she's clearly one who loves to experiment with different looks, which is why we're taking copious notes.

Here, she adds some depth to her face and creates the illusion of a more defined set of cheekbones with some contour and bronzer. For this, you'll need a big fluffy brush for easy blending and your favourite contour palette.

And if you're using a contour stick, remember to use a beauty blender to even out the contour without it looking too harsh. Finally, pop on some highlighter to add a glowy finishing touch.

Blushing beauty

If you're gunning for a more feminine look, try a lighter and brighter pink blush shade like Park So-dam did here. It's perfect for date nights or anytime you want to add some colour to an otherwise washed-out complexion.

Using an angled brush, pop the pigment onto your cheeks and blend it out towards your cheekbones. Tip: If you're using a cream blush, set your face after and not before your blush to prevent a cakey-looking finish.

Straight brows

Whether you love or hate her character in Parasite, one cannot deny Cho Yeo-jeong's extraordinary acting skills as the mother of the wealthy Park family.

As glamorous as she was in the film, she's not that different in real life when it comes to makeup looks. For instance, on her Instagram, she's always put together and on trend.

Take this brow look for example - her arch-free, straight brow look is one of the top K-beauty brow trends this year and for good reason.

It gives off a youthful vibe which can be easily achieved with a thin brow pencil for easy application for hair-like strokes onto the brow.

Remember to finish your brow look with a clear brow gel so your brow hairs stay in place all day.

Doll-like lashes

Amp up your eye look with long, doll-like lashes like Cho Yeo-jeong did here. If your favourite voluminous and lengthening mascara doesn't do enough for you, opt for some false lashes, which will be sure to add the oomph in to any makeup look.

Remember to let your lash glue set for at least 20 seconds before putting on your falsies to ensure a fuss-free application.

A full pout

The first step in achieving smooth and fuller-looking lips is always to give your lips a good scrub before applying lipstick.

Whether you're using your homemade sugar + honey concoction or your favourite store-bought lip scrub, it's always important to scrub the dead skin away for easier lipstick application.

And if you're looking to get gradient lips like hers, opt for a lip tint and finish it off with a gloss for that effortless, just-bitten effect.

Radiant skin

Jung Ji-so played the daughter of the Park family who (spoiler alert!) had a mini love affair with her pseudo English tutor, Ki-woo. The 20-year-old actress's everyday makeup looks seem to be relatively similar to her on-screen looks, with the focus being on her glowy complexion rather than a smoky eye.

To achieve radiant skin like hers, get a serum and a moisturiser (here are the best anti-ageing serums and moisturisers under $300) that will work hard to retain moisture to your skin and keep it supple all day.

It also doesn't hurt to use a hydrating primer and foundation on makeup days to keep you looking extra glowy and dewy.

Nude lips

A common misconception is that a nude lipstick will wash you out and make you look pale. However, it's all about choosing the right shade of nude that will complement your skin tone.

Take inspiration from Jang Hye-jin, who played Chung-sook, the mother of the Kim Family and the housekeeper of the Park household. She went for a nude lipstick with hints of mauve so it brings out the colour in her face and brightens her complexion - no fancy blush or contour needed.

This article was first published in Her World Online.