8 best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore (2024): Starting from $25, up to 30% off

Spoiler alert: Christmas log cakes aren't cheap, especially if you buy the really nice, glossy ones from hotels. If you go for a hefty cake (>1kg) with premium ingredients, it's getting more and more common to fork out a 3-digit sum.

Of course, there are reasons why we're willing to pay so much for log cakes. One, they're like Swiss rolls on steroids, what's not to love? Two, your next health screening is many months away. Plenty of time to hit the gym in remorse and work off the holiday indulgence later.

But before you make your purchase, check if you can get a log cake at a steal. The secret lies in your pocket-with the right credit card, you could save some cash this Christmas and use it on Christmas gifts instead. We present the best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore.

The best Christmas log cake promotions in Singapore (2024)

Hotel / restaurant Prices Discounts Swensen’s From $25 10 per cent off for Swensen’s members; 5 per cent off for Citibank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, DBS PAUL From $39 10 per cent off for UOB cardmembers; 5 per cent off dine-in and takeaway (except Changi Airport) Dolcetto, Conrad Singapore Orchard From $64 10 per cent off for DBS, UOB, Maybank, Citibank cardmembers Carlton Hotel Singapore From $68 15 per cent off for DBS/POSB, OCBC, Trust Bank, Citibank, UOB cardholders St. Regis From $79 20 per cent off for AMEX; 15 per cent off for Citibank and UOB cardholders The Santa Shop, Grand Hyatt From $80 15 per cent off for UOB, Citibank, DBS, POSB, Amex cardholders Pan Pacific From $88 30 per cent off for Pan Pacific members; 25 per cent off for Trust Bank, UOB, ICBC, HSBC, DCS, DBS, Citibank, Amex The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore From $98 15 per cent off festive items; 20 per cent off for Amex, Citibank, DBS, OCBC, UOB cardmembers

1. Swensen's festive log cakes (from $25, up to 10% off)

We might not get a snowy white Christmas here in sunny Singapore, but who needs snow when you can have icy, creamy log cakes instead? Swensen’s has you covered this festive season with an irresistible lineup of ice cream log cakes that bring the magic of Christmas to your dessert table.

Promotions

10 per cent off for Swensen’s members (eStore and walk-in orders).

Five per cent off for selected bank cardholders (Citibank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, DBS) – walk-in orders only.

These promotions are valid until Jan 5, 2025.

Selected cake highlights:

Merry Giftmas ($66) : A fan-favorite, this decadent log cake features Swensen’s iconic Sticky Chewy Chocolate ice cream on a rich chocolate ganache crumble base. It’s a luxurious treat that’s sure to impress chocolate lovers.

Strawberry Sleigh ($66) : Creamy strawberry ice cream layered with tangy strawberry puree, topped with fresh raspberries and snowflake decorations. It’s a refreshing and festive centerpiece for your holiday table.

William Pear Charlotte ($51) : A sophisticated treat made with spiced pear ice cream and topped with delicate pear slices. Perfect for adding an elegant touch to your Christmas feast.

Winter Campfire ($51) : Relive cozy campfire moments with S’mores ice cream swirled with cookie bits, crowned with torched marshmallows and raspberries. Perfect for sharing stories and laughter during the holidays.

Nice Chewy Log ($25) : A mini Sticky Chewy Chocolate ice cream log for those who want a little indulgence or a thoughtful treat for someone special.

2. Paul festive log cakes (from $39, up to 10% off)

This holiday season, Paul has curated a delightful selection of festive log cakes, perfect for your Christmas celebrations. Whether you’re a fan of rich chocolate, tangy berries, or creamy coffee flavors, there’s a log cake for everyone at the table.

Log cake highlights:

Nuts Over You ($69 medium / $42 small): Indulge in French chocolate ganache and sponge cake, coated in milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts — a nutty, decadent delight.

Cheery Berry Log Cake ($69 medium / $42 small): A sweet and tangy combination of raspberries and sponge cake, layered with whipped mascarpone cream for a light and dreamy treat.

Kopi Crème Brûlée Log Cake ($65 medium / $39 small): A local twist with white coffee chantilly, caramel ganache, and almond nougatine, finished with a white chocolate velvet touch.

Promotions:

Order Paul's festive log cakes by Dec 31 to enjoy up to 10 per cent off.

10 per cent off : UOB cardmembers (Nov 21 – Dec 31, 2024). Promo code: PAULXUOB10 .

PAULXUOB10 Five per cent off : Dine-in and takeaway (Oct 21 – Dec 31, 2024, except Changi Airport).

Delivery details:

Free delivery with a minimum spend of $150 nett.

$30 delivery surcharge on Dec 23 – 25, 30 – 31, 2024, and Jan 1, 2025 .

3. Dolcetto, Conrad Singapore Orchard festive log cakes (from $64, up to 10% off)

Conrad's Dolcetto is bringing elegance and flavour to your Christmas celebrations with their delightful log cakes and festive promotions.

Whether you're indulging in the nutty richness of Starry Night or the decadent layers of Winter Ruby, these cakes are sure to add a sweet note to your Christmas party — a little dolcetto ("little sweet one"), you could say.

Log cake highlights:

Starry Night ($64 medium / $108 large): Banana walnut sponge layered with yogurt chia seed crème, cassis compote, and acai coconut mousse. Topped with fresh berries, caramelized pumpkin, and toasted sunflower seeds. A dreamy dessert that’s both festive and refreshing! Serves 4-6.

Winter Ruby ($76 medium / $128 large): Rich chocolate sponge with maple-glazed pecans, smoky bacon, Komuntu chocolate crémeux, and velvety mousse. A luxurious blend of sweet and savory flavors for the season. Serves 4-6.

Promotions

Enjoy 10 per cent off festive takeaways and deliveries for orders placed now till Jan 1, 2025 with these promo codes:

DBS10 : DBS Cardmembers

UOB10 : UOB Cardmembers

MAYBANK10 : Maybank Cardmembers

CITI10 : Citibank Cardmembers

Do place your order at least 72 hours in advance. Once placed, you can collect it from Dolcetto (Lobby Level), available until Jan 1, 2025. If you’re opting for delivery, note that discounts apply before delivery charges.

4. Carlton Hotel Singapore festive log cakes (from $68, up to 15% off)

This Christmas, Carlton Hotel Singapore is offering two luxurious log cakes that promise to be the centerpiece of your celebrations. Crafted with care and bursting with indulgent flavors, these cakes are perfect for sharing with loved ones or elevating your holiday dessert table.

The Chocolate Lover Yule Log ($72) is a rich and velvety masterpiece featuring layers of moist chocolate sponge infused with dark chocolate ganache. Topped with delicate chocolate decorations, it's a must-try for chocoholics. (1.1kg, serves 4-6).

A signature favourite, the decadent Carlton Classic Log Cake ($68) boasts moist sponge rolled in dark chocolate cream, coated with hearty hazelnut praline crémeux. A timeless treat for every Christmas gathering. (1kg, serves 4–6).

Promotions:

15 per cent off Christmas Takeaways for DBS/POSB, OCBC, Trust Bank, Citibank, and UOB cardholders.

Ordering and collection details:

Order period: Place your order from 1 to 25 Dec 2024 ( at least 6 days in advance ).

Self-collection: Festive Booth (Lobby Level), daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Delivery: $65 (w/GST) during office hours (9 am – 6 pm), $75 (w/GST) after hours.

5. St Regis festive log cakes (from $79, up to 20% off)

Celebrate the festive season in style with St Regis’ exquisite log cakes, crafted to add a touch of sophistication to your celebrations. Whether you’re indulging in classic chocolate or a nutty pistachio creation, these log cakes are sure to impress your guests.

Log cake highlights:

Traditional Chocolate Log Cake ($79): A decadent blend of caramel smoothie, bitter chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline sponge, and crunchy chocolate nibs. (800g, 2 days pre-order required )

Nougat & Pistachio Log Cake ($79): A unique mix of mandarin compote, nougat cream, pistachio smoothie, and pistachio praline for a festive twist. (800g, 2 days pre-order required )

You can order these log cakes and arrange for self-collection or delivery from Dec 1, 2024 to Jan 1, 2025.

Promotions (Dec 16–31, 2024):

20 per cent off : American Express credit card holders Promo Code: AMEXXMAS20

15 per cent off : Citibank credit card holders — promo code: CITIXMAS15 UOB credit card holders — promo code: UOBXMAS15



6. The Santa Shop, Grand Hyatt festive log cakes (from $80, up to 15% off)

Sweeten your holiday table with festive log cakes from Grand Hyatt's The Santa Shop, which has crafted a trio of stunning artisanal Yule log cakes this Christmas.

Each cake is approximately 1kg and offers a harmonious blend of delicate sponge and luscious cream, tailored for the festive season. Here's a look at the selection:

Coconut Praline & Lime Log Cake ($80): A tropical twist with coconut, crunchy praline, and zesty lime — a refreshing choice for a Singaporean Christmas!

Raspberry Cream Cheese Log Cake ($80): Tangy raspberry meets velvety cream cheese, elegantly wrapped in soft sponge for a perfect sweet-tart balance.

Chocolate Log Cake ($80): Layers of indulgent, rich chocolate create a timeless festive dessert that’s familiar, warm, and utterly exquisite.

Promotions

Enjoy 15 per cent off when you pay with UOB, Citibank, DBS, POSB, or Amex cards, valid till Dec 31, 2024.

If you’d like to place an order for a log cake from The Santa Shop, don’t forget to pre-order at least 72 hours in advance. You can collect your cake between 10 am – 7 pm.

7. Pan Pacific festive log cakes (from $88, up to 30% off)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCd3dOpN1n3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Pan Pacific Singapore is offering two festive log cakes this year, starting from $88:

Guanaja Chocolat Noir Log Cake ($88): A rich, velvety treat with deep, indulgent notes of dark chocolate — perfect for chocolate lovers.

Festive Golden Cheese and Apple Caramel Log Cake ($96): Creamy cheese and caramelized apple combine to create a delightful golden centerpiece for your holiday spread.

Promotions

Take up to 30 per cent off with these exclusive discounts:

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY, Privileges, and Connections members : Use FESTIVE30 for 30 per cent off .

FESTIVE30 30 per cent off Credit card holders (Trust Bank, UOB, ICBC, HSBC, DCS, DBS, Citibank, American Express) : Use FESTIVE25 for 25 per cent off .

Both cakes serve 10–12 people and require a minimum 3-day notice for orders, so plan ahead!

Pan Pacific Singapore’s festive log cakes are available for order now until Dec 26, 2024. You can choose self-collection at their Level 1 Festive Booth (10 am – 8 pm) or opt for delivery during the same hours.

8. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore festive log cake (from $98, up to 20% off)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDrGjZ8RV_a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Celebrate the holidays in style with The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's indulgent festive treats. Their Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log Cake is a must-have centerpiece, perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your dessert table.

Priced at $98, the Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log Cake is a rich chocolate roulade layered with feuilletine, topped with hazelnut praline ganache, and tossed with toasted hazelnuts.

It is pricier than other log cakes, but it's also larger. Weighing in at a hefty 1.3kg, it's a classic treat that promises irresistible bites for everyone at the table.

Promotion (valid till Dec 25, 2024):

15 per cent off : All festive items (excludes hampers and gingerbread kits).

20 per cent off : For selected bank cardmembers (Amex, Citibank, DBS, OCBC, UOB).

Ordering details:

Orders require a 3-day advance notice .

3-day advance notice Collection and deliveries available till Dec 25, 2024 .

Dec 25, 2024 Delivery fees: $30 per location , or $50 on Dec 24 & 25, 2024 .

Aside from their signature log cake, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is also offering a boozy holiday classic, their House-Blend Rum Fruit Cake, and a Build-Your-Own Gingerbread Cookie House. The latter is a fun, creative addition to Kempinski's sweet treats — perfect for decorating and displaying.

[[nid:712543]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.