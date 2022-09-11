8 best cocktail bars in Bali for well-crafted tipples in paradise this 2022

Some like them sweet, some like them sour, and some like them smoky and spicy.

Well, of course we are talking about well-crafted cocktails – the key to jazzing up any gathering, a vacation by the beach or just a boring weekend.

If you’re taking a trip to Indonesia’s prime island paradise, here are our must visit watering holes to get your fix of a cheeky margarita, a strong martini or a seductive negroni in Bali.

The Shady Fox

From the same folks that brought us Hippie Fish and BB52 Burgers comes The Shady Fox, a new hotspot in the charming seaside village of Pererenan.

With a playful yet theatrical take on glamour, roulette and late night entertainment, step into the narrative of The Shady Family’s clandestine gambling operation that transports you to 1930s London.

Sip on cocktails like the gorgeous gin-based Shogi Ice Tea (Rp 130k) capped with matcha foam and the Classic French Martini, keeps things interesting with a bold blend of fresh citrus and aromatic herbs. Reservations are essential, so be sure to book your seats.

The Shady Fox is located at Jl. Tukad Pingai, Pererenan, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, p. +62 813 3995 5488. Open Tue-Sun 7pm-3am. Closed Mon.

The Shady Pig

Illicit activities continue at The Shady Pig, sister venue of The Shady Fox.

An experimental sipping lounge inspired by the edgy glamour of 1920s Birmingham, this contraband laboratory themed speakeasy makes its own ingredients using experimental techniques such as distillation, fat-washing, and fermentation.

Try their deconstructed take on the tropical favourite Sexy Colada (Rp 130k), a milk-washed whey-spirit drink, with rum, clarified pineapple, and coconut flakes, accompanied by an indulgent coconut spherification.

Whilst the Banana Old Fashioned (Rp 135k) is also a flavourful favourite. Make sure you have the magic words ready as The Shady Pig has a strict “no password, no entry” policy.

The Shady Pig is located at Taman Tamora, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80111, p. +62 821 3807 5755. Open daily 6pm-3am.

40 Thieves

Simple, straightforward and utterly picturesque, 40 Thieves needs no introduction.

A New York style speakeasy bar, the menu here is only eight cocktails long – classic modern tipples that are nothing short of excellence.

As you strap in for a happening night of debauchery, try the illicitly satisfying Bootlegger’s Mule (Rp95k) with vodka, lime, house-fermented bathtub ginger beer and bitters or the velvety Bee’s Knees No. 2 (Rp 130k) featuring rum, egg white, and spice honey.

Come for the drinks, stay for the Balinese flamboyant hospitality accompanied by music and dancing on tables.

40 Thieves is located at Jl. Petitenget No. 7 Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 878 6226 7657. Open Tue-Fri 8pm-2am, Sat 8pm-4am. Closed Mon & Sun.

WOOBAR

Eat, drink, play – repeat.

WOOBAR, located within lifestyle destination W Bali – Seminyak, is the ultimate destination that woos guests with its strategic beachfront location, pops of colours, and tropical cocktails.

Must tries include the bold Balinese Ritual (Rp 195k), a fruity and floral gin cocktail that blends homemade tangerine and elderflower liqueur with dry vermouth, and the fresh Smoke Pear Margarita (Rp 165k) sporting a rim of charcoal salt.

Stay long enough and you might just catch your favourite international DJs spinning here.

WOOBAR is located at Jalan Petitenget Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 817-0015-808. Open daily 10am-1pm.

Akademi Bar

An ode to Indonesian essentials – arak (traditional liquor) and jamu (traditional medicine) – Akademi Bar is a cocktail bar, lab and training centre rolled into one.

Bringing native botanicals and root-to-flower concept cocktails to Bali’s bar scene, the bar at Potato Head’s Katamama Hotel certainly makes a statement.

Helmed by award winning mixologist Dre Masso, favourites of this cosy space include the spirit-forward Akademi Negroni (Rp 155k) with Bali grape arak and the tall highball-style Forgotten Arrack (Rp 155k) that spotlights local spirit Sajeng Patala.

Akademi Bar is located at Jalan Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak Kuta Utara –Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 361 4737979. Open daily 5pm-12am.

The Lawn

Who doesn’t love a laid-back waterside space offering cocktails and bar bites? Located in Canggu area, The Lawn is perfect for daytime lounging, intimate dates, or going wild on a Friday night, thanks to the DJs spinning towards a good time.

Look forward to signature cocktails like Aperol Slush (Rp 130k) uplifted with blood orange and lemon or tropical goodies such as the Pina Colada (Rp 120k), concocted with a rum blend, fresh pineapple, and coconut purée.

The Lawn is located at Jl. Pura Dalem, Canggu Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 811 3800 4951. Open daily 12pm till late.

Kuta Social Club

One of the highest rooftop bars in the island giving way to the most spectacular views, Kuta Social Club is not one to forget.

This hangout entices with cooling sips in the heat, as well as a menu sporting with fresh local ingredients.

For tipples to match your nibbles, look to tasty signatures like OPG Eclipse (Rp 140k) with vodka, spiced rum, espresso, and hazelnut or spiked juices (Rp 150k each) – think Watermelon Cooler and Strawberry Field.

Kuta Social Club is located at Rooftop, Mamaka by Ovolo, Jl. Pantai Kuta No.32, Legian, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, p. +62 361 8496500. Open daily 11am-11pm.

Rock Bar

A rock-star among tourists and locals alike, Rock Bar gets its name from its picture perfect location set atop a giant rock formation surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

Though the bar attracts first-timers with opportunistic views of the paddle pop sunsets, it keeps them coming with its pretty cocktails. Numbers like the Rockatonic (Rp 220k) and Chasing The Sun (Rp 225k) are just a few of the hits amongst the regulars.

Do note that there’s a dress code, which means no singlets, board-shorts, alcohol-branded attire.

Rock Bar is located at Sejahtera, Jl. Karang Mas, Jimbaran, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, p. +62 361 702222 (Ext 40). Open daily 4pm-10pm.