8 best hair and beauty looks from Hi, Bye Mama! actress Kim Tae-Hee

It’s without question that Korean dramas on Netflix (or anywhere else, for that matter) are a huge hit this year, especially since we’re now spending more time at home binge-watching new shows.

From cheesy plotlines to dramatic sequences, these K-dramas have kept our eyes glued to the screen and created lots of buzz on social media.

One of the most raved about show this month is Hi, Bye Mama! – a fantasy-drama which just released its final episode on April 19.

Throughout the 16 episodes, viewers follow Cha Yu-ri (played by Kim Tae-hee) on her journey to reincarnate into a human after tragically dying in an accident five years ago.

As K-drama fans swoon at Yu-ri’s relationship with her young daughter while panicking at the possibility that this might not end well for the passionate mother, beauty fiends are also taking down copious notes of the actress’s best hair and makeup looks during the show.

Here, we’ve got a list of our favourite beauty looks that Kim Tae-hee rocked both on and off screen. After all, if you’re looking for some fresh #beautyinspo, a hit Korean drama is always the best place to begin your search.

Rosy flush

The best way to add some colour onto your face so you look awake is always a pigmented pink blush. Here, Kim Tae-hee's rocking a light pink shade that lets her cheeks pop while also maintaining an effortless no-makeup makeup look.

To recreate her look, pick up the Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Strawberry, $49 - it's super pigmented and formulated to be long-lasting which means there's no need for mid-day touchups.

Fierce cat eye

It's clear our girl here can go from au naturale to glam in an instant. And all she needs for a glow up is a good winged liner to give her that ultra flirty look.

To cop her look, take a thin gel liner (a pencil one tends to smudge!) like the Givenchy Phenomen'eyes Liner in Vinyl Black, $48, and stay close to your upper lashline for an effortlessly sleek look. If you're gunning for an added glamour, pop some pigment onto your waterline too.

Just-bitten lips

If you've been keeping up with K-beauty trends, you'll know that Korean actresses (Kim Tae-hee included) have been rocking the gradient lips look for a while now. And for good reason too, since it gives them that just-bitten effect which can only be achieved with a lip tint.

Our pick to recreate this look is the Dear Dahlia Paradise Dream Velvet Lip Tint in Ballet, $46, a velvety-matte lip tint that's hydrating and feels weightless. Dear Dahlia was only recently launched on the Sephora website but have quickly climbed the ranks to be a fan-favourite vegan beauty brand.

Straight fluffy brows

Another hit Korean trend: Straight brows. Unlike Westerners who love a good brow arch, K-beauty fiends love keeping their eyebrows straight and fluffy, just like how Kim Tae-hee did here. For a more defined set of brows, opt for a brow powder with two shades, so you can easily blend them together to achieve your preferred brow shade.

Our pick is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo, $40, which is the perfect pressed powder for the application of light, hair-like strokes. Follow your brow shape and you should be good to go.

Sleek, high bun

We spotted Kim Tae-hee rocking a high bun pretty frequently on screen in Hi, Bye Mama! and we absolutely loves how well it suits her. Cop her look too by pulling your hair up onto the crown of your head and into a ponytail. Then, twist your pony into a bun and secure it with bobby pins.

Finish the look by spritzing some hairspray onto your hair after to ensure that your hairdo stays on all day. Try the Percy & Reed Reassuringly Firm Session Hold Hairspray, $26, it keeps your bun in place while combating dull-looking strands.

Pinned-back bangs

This trend was all the rave 10 years ago, and now it's back. We also love how Kim-Tae hee put her own spin on it by pinning her hair against her usual hair parting for a more voluminous look.

Try using secure clips like the Mark & Scribe Crystal Clear Hair Pins, $15, that helps to bring out a feminine, dainty vibe. Tip: If you don't have bangs, section off a small chunk of your hair and pin it back to mimic Tae-hee's look.

Classic long bob

Kim Tae-hee doesn't just look stunning in her usual long wavy locks, she's clearly rocking this short hairdo that ends just at her nape. It's not as short as pixie cut and will probably grow out super quickly which makes it the perfect 'do for anyone wanting to make the chop but is too nervous to do so.

If you've got naturally curly hair, remember to run a hair straightener through your locks before heading out to achieve that sleek, polished look.

This article was first published in Her World Online.